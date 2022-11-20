Katie Archibald gets back to winning ways at Track Champions League

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Archibald bounced back from her first round disappointment on Saturday night, storming to victory in the scratch and elimination races at the UCI Track Champions League in Berlin.

The 28-year-old made a surprise early exit in last weekend’s elimination race, but proved her endurance strength to win both of her events and climb to second on the overall standings.

“Tonight has gone brilliantly and two wins feel amazing,” Archibald told spectators inside the velodrome. “I feel like I’ve come in with a super power. I always love riding here in Berlin, I adore it."

She added: “I’m very happy to be back in the mix in the endurance league.”

In the scratch race, the Scot attacked alongside league leader Jennifer Valente with 12 laps to go. After gaining a lap to rejoin the bunch, Archibald accelerated, holding off the Olympic omnium champion to repeat her victory from the first round.

The two riders then locked horns again in the elimination race. After Archibald’s Team GB teammate Laura Kenny was knocked out first, confusion took over the race, with seemingly eliminated riders continuing on the track.

In the end, only Archibald and Valente remained, and when the American eased off on the final lap, Archibald took her time to celebrate down the home straight.

The Scot, having taken maximum points on the night, now trails Valente by just six points in the women’s endurance league.

Elsewhere, Ollie Wood added to Great Britain’s successes with victory in the men’s scratch race. Despite a crash in the bunch with four laps to go, the team pursuit world champion kept his focus to win the dash to the line.

Canada’s Mathias Guillemette now leads the men’s endurance league, having bumped Scotsman Mark Stewart from top spot.

In the men’s sprint events, 11-time world champion Harrie Lavreysen continued his rivalry with Australian Matthew Richardson, with both riders taking a win each in Berlin. Richardson will go into the third round just two points adrift of the Dutchman on the men’s sprint league leaderboard.

Colombia’s Martha Bayona, second in the women’s keirin, took over the lead of the women’s sprint league, despite wins for the in-form Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) and Mathilde Gros (France) on the night.

The third of five Track Champions League rounds will take place at France’s national velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines on 26 November.