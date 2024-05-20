'Let's see': Tadej Pogačar refuses to rule out more aggressive racing in final week of Giro d'Italia

Slovenian has an almost unassailable lead in the general classification but hints he may look to increase it in final week of racing

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Tadej Pogačar refused to rule out more aggressive racing in the final week of the Giro d’Italia as he looks to wrap up overall victory in Rome next weekend. 

The Slovenian already has an almost-unassailable advantage of nearly seven minutes on Geraint Thomas in second place, and has won four individual stages. He won the race’s queen stage to Livigno on Sunday to double his time gap over his rivals.  

