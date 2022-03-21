Mark Cavendish to lead Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl at the Classic Brugge-De Panne

Manxman will battle it out with the fast men at Belgian race that has become a sprinter's classic

Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish shepherded by his teammates at Milano-Torino last week
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Mark Cavendish is to lead Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl at the Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne on Wednesday.

Fresh from his win at Milano-Torino last week, the Manxman will be aiming for yet another first-time victory in a race, which would be the 160th of his career.

He will be joined once again by his star leadout man Michael Mørkøv, who has been present for four of Quick-Step's wins so far in 2022.

It will be Cavendish's first race in Belgium this year for his Belgian team, and his first WorldTour one-day event of the season.

He has never won the Classic Brugge-De Panne in its current incarnation as a one-day race, but won five stages when it was the Driedaagse de Panne, or three days of De Panne: twice in both 2008 and 2009, and once in 2013, when he was also riding for Quick-Step.

Tom Steels, the team's sports director, said that it looked unlikely that there would be any sort of crosswind-caused chaos on Wednesday.

“De Panne is flat, but by no means an easy race," Steels said. "We have several laps to tackle and we will go through De Moeren, always known for the crosswinds that can bring chaos in the peloton. It remains to be seen if it will happen also on Wednesday, but at the moment this scenario doesn’t look likely. 

"We are sending to the start a solid and determined team capable of controlling the race, and if it comes down to a bunch sprint, Mark has several guys he can rely on to be up there and go for another good result."

Other sprinters that are expected line up on Wednesday include Dylan Groenewegen of BikeExchange-Jayco, Tim Merlier of Alpecin-Fenix, and Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe. 

Bennett is the defending champion, and Groenewegen won it in 2018. The only year not won in a sprint since it has been a one-day event was 2020, when Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step attacked on his own with 4km to go.

Caleb Ewan was supposed to be part of Lotto-Soudal's team at the race, but is yet to recover from the stomach flu that kept him out of Milan-San Remo on Saturday, his team reported.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general. 


Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.


Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.