Nicolas Roche appointed sports director of Ireland road racing program
The recently retired Irishman will also mentor the junior and U23 teams
Nicolas Roche has been appointed sports director of the Cycling Ireland Senior Road Program.
The recently retired pro will immediately start preparing for the European Championships in August and the Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, in September.
“Having recently retired from professional cycling I am delighted to be asked by Cycling Ireland to become part of the organisation in this manner," Roche said. "I am very taken by the ambition and vision for cycling in Ireland...I benefited from support and guidance throughout my career, and I am looking forward to giving back to junior and U23 riders and hopefully helping to develop a pipeline of Irish talent."
Along with running the elite road squads, Roche will mentor the junior and U23 teams, passing down the wisdom accrued from a 17-year career including 24 Grand Tour starts.
>>> 'We have protocols in place to the aid of everyone': Team DSM sports director delivers impassioned response to claims of team being overly strict
“As a modern governing body, it is only right to engage retired athletes in this way and assist in their career transitions – we’re really pleased to have Nicholas supporting the current crop," Matt McKerrow, CEO of Cycling Ireland, said.
”We have a number of further roles to fill in our High-Performance team and it’s very much our aspiration they will all bring the level of experience, knowledge and passion to the organisation that Nico does”.
>>> ‘There were other problems when I started,' says Nicolas Roche, 'it was pre-Puerto and I was getting my ass whupped every weekend with people cheating’
Roche represented Ireland at four Olympic Games and won the Irish National Road Championship three times in 2007, 2009 and 2016.
Before turning his focus back to racing, however, Roche is currently competing on Ireland's Dancing With The Stars, winning public votes to progress through the first few rounds.
