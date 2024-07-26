How to watch the Olympic cycling time trial at Paris 2024

Read on to discover how to watch the Olympic cycling time trial 2024. This guide explains how to watch the action wherever you happen to be in the world - including options to watch for free - as well as details of how to use a VPN to tune in if you're away from home.

The Tour de France may be over for another year, but there's more action to come for cycling fans, with the Paris Olympics 2024 taking place from 26 July to 11 August.

The Olympics cycling time trial 2024 takes place on Saturday 27 July and is a first for the Olympic Games, in that the men and women will be racing the same distance over the same time trial course. It starts and finishes by the golden Port Alexandre III bridge and passes Notre-Dame twice in its 32.4kms. A true test of speed, the course is predominantly flat, with the winding Vincennes forest the biggest challenge.

There are a number of favourites, with Filippo Ganna (ITA), Remco Evenepoel (BEL) and Josh Tarling (GB) up there for the men, and Chloé Dygert (USA), Anna Henderson (GB) and Grace Brown (AUS) for the women, among other riders with the biggest engines. Read on to find out how to watch the Olympics cycling time trial from anywhere.

Watch Olympics cycling time trial live streams in Australia

In Australia, cycling fans can watch most of the Olympic Games for free on Channel 9 and 9Gem – arguably the most complete free coverage in the world.

Viewers across the country can tune in to the 9Now streaming service using the smart device of their choosing to catch all the action in July and August.

Watch Olympic cycling time trials live from anywhere

If you are outside of your home country and try to access your usual live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's back home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and recommend NordVPN:

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN

TechRadar has put all the major VPNs through their paces and they rate NordVPN as the best for streaming, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Watch Olympics cycling time trial live streams in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans will be able to watch Olympics cycling time trials live and for free on BBC One. You can also watch the Games online via the BBC iPlayer - though you'll need a valid TV Licence to do so.

The most complete Olympic Games coverage in the UK, however, will be streamed live on Discovery+, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's Olympics coverage, would usually set you back £6.99 or more but a special Olympics deal means you'll be able to get it for a cut-price £3.99 per month until 11 August. Subscribe before then and you'll pay that low price until the end of the year.

Watch Olympic cycling time trial live streams in the USA

NBC hold the broadcasting rights for the Olympic Games in the USA. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, as well as the network's streaming service, Peacock TV and the network's TV channels including NBC, MSNBC, and the USA Network. The women's cycling time travel will be on NBC, while the men's cycling time trial will be on NBC and USA Network.

A subscription to Peacock Premium starts from $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $13.99 per month, and Peacock TV offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before they buy.

The USA Network is available via cable plans and, if you're a cord-cutter, you can watch the network via Hulu ($7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial), DirecTV (from $64.99 per month with a five-day free trial), and FuboTV (from $74.99 per month with a seven-day free trial).

Watch Olympic cycling time trial live streams in Canada

If you live in Canada, you can catch the Olympics across several broadcasters, including CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet.

CBC will be offering plenty of events throughout the Games for free on CBC Gem. Access to the broadcaster's ad-free on-demand library costs $5.99 per month, though the ad-supported version is free of charge.

A TSN subscription will set you back $19.99 per month or $199.90 per year, while a standard Sportsnet SN Now subscription costs $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year.