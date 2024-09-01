Pablo Castrillo claims stage 15 victory atop Cuitu Negru, O'Connor stays in red

Spaniard emerges victorious out of blanket fog in the Asturias as O'Connor retains red jersey despite Roglič attack

Pablo Castrillo celebrates winning stage 15 of the 2024 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Pablo Castrillo (Equipo Kern Pharma) won a hugely dramatic stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, besting Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on the brutal Cuitu Negru climb.

The young Spaniard attacked his fellow breakaway survivors Vlasov and Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates) just inside the final 3km. 

Flo Clifford
