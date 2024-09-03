Paul Magnier sprints to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Men

Magnier set up perfectly by Soudal Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe in Kelso to ensure he took the win and overall race lead

Paul Magnier
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
last updated
in News

Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) won a chaotic bunch sprint to take the victory and overall race lead on the opening stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men in Kelso on Tuesday. 

A huge turn from Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe ensured that the Frenchman was set up perfectly in the finishing straight in the heart of the town in the Scottish borders. Once Magnier launched his sprint, there would be no stopping him, and he took the win ahead of Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) and Robert Donaldson (Trinity Racing). 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

