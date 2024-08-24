Primož Roglič sprints to uphill victory on stage 8 of Vuelta a España

Slovenian beats Enric Mas into second as Ben O'Connor retains lead but cedes 46 seconds to the stage winner

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted to his second stage victory of this year's Vuelta a España on stage 8, outclimbing Enric Mas (Movistar) on the punchy uphill finish on the Sierra de Cazorla.

The short, steep 4.8km finishing climb was ready-made for the three-time Vuelta winner, and Roglič took full advantage, attacking 2km out and battling for victory against Mas, whilst Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) took third just behind his fellow Spaniard.

