Tadej Pogačar on site at the Tour de France Femmes to support fiancée Urška Žigart
“Urška is one of the best climbers in the world... I can’t wait to see her race and support her,” says the Tour runner-up.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
There was no rest for the 2022 Tour de France runner-up Tadej Pogačar on Monday. Mere hours after finishing three hard weeks of racing, the Slovenian cycling star was back among the team cars. Still sporting a large patch of road rash on his shin, Pogačar was out on the second day of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift supporting his fiancée Urška Žigart.
A late call-up for the Team BikeExchange roster at the momentous rebirth of a women’s Tour de France, Žigart is a two-time Slovenian time trail champion and, according to Pogačar, could be a contender on the mountains.
“It was a big surprise for her, but not so much for me because I know how good she is.
I'm super proud and happy that she's at the biggest race of women’s cycling,” Pogačar told Cycling Weekly.
Žigart and Pogačar met at a cycling training camp in 2017 when they were both part of the City Ljubljana program, and got engaged in 2021. The pair train together whenever they have the chance and Pogačar has nothing but confidence in his fiancée's abilities. But whereas Pogačar starting cycling early - at the age of nine - and already has two Tour de France victories to his name, Žigart didn’t get her start until she was 18 and is still coming into her own as a professional cyclist.
Pogačar revealed that despite her time trialling pedigree, Žigart is also quite the climber.
“She can climb really good. I think she’s one of the best climbers in the world,” he said.
“I hope Urska can win. I hope she can shine on Saturday or Sunday. They are two good stages for her and I can’t wait to see her race and support her.”
The final two stages of the women’s Tour de France will see the peloton tackle the Grand Ballon and Le Planche Des Belles Filles where Pogačar himself broke the climbing record last month.
When asked what his advice was for his betrothed, he grinned stating: “full gas to the top. It's a super hard finish, but I think, yeah, they will race really hard and that's good for her.’
Pogačar is a big fan and advocate of women’s cycling, and has been spotted on the sidelines at various women’s races over the years.
“I love to watch women's cycling,” Pogačar said. "It's more complicated than men's cycling and more interesting. There’s more attacking, you never know what's gonna happen and I think it makes it really, really fun to watch.”
Pogačar said he’ll be watching the final two stages in person until then, he “will be all time on watching on TV, glued to the screen.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist.
-
-
Bahrain Victorious manager defends team after Tour de France raids: 'You will always have jealous people'
The team failed to win a stage of the Tour de France but came close on a number of occasions
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Dave Brailsford admits Geraint Thomas proved Ineos management wrong at Tour de France
Ineos Grenadiers director of sport lauds performance of Welshman along with Tom Pidcock
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2022: Live stream the women's Grand Tour
Don't miss a second of the action of the revived Tour de France Femmes no matter where you are in the world
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Le maillot est le trophée: The history of the Tour de France yellow jersey and a look at today's iteration
The history of the Maillot Jaune, the Tour de France yellow jersey, and a look at today's iteration by Santini
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Marianne Vos bummed but 'absolutely aware of how special it is to be standing here right now'
Legendary Dutchwoman comes up short in opening stage, but awed by the event and fans
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
The highest power and the highest pay: is Lorena Wiebes on the move?
After winning the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes rumours emerged alleging Lorena Wiebes is moving to SDWorx at the end of the year
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes: the story about Lorena Wiebes’ podium baby
The first yellow jersey winner of the women’s Tour de France stood atop the podium with a surprise baby. Here's why.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Lorena Wiebes takes historic stage victory and Tour de France Femmes yellow
Another excellent performance from the Team DSM lead out sees the Dutch rider sprint into history
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2022: Everything You Need to Know
Tour de France Femmes 2022: Everything You Need to Know. The route, the prize money and the favourites for the women’s Tour de France revival
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Team SD Worx in blue for teammate Amy Pieters at Tour opener
Dutch team SD Worx replaces pink and yellow kit for a blue one, designed by teammate Amy Pieters who severe brain injuries after crashing at a team training camp in December.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published