Tadej Pogačar still prone to 'stupid instinct' as his attacks continue in week three of the Tour de France

The yellow jersey says he has great form, despite losing time to rival Evenepoel

Tadej Pogačar goes on the attack on stage 17 of the 2024 Tour de France
Yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar is still prone to impetuous attacks, he showed today when he tried to break free from GC rivals Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel on the road to Super Devuloy on stage 17 of the Tour de France.

He admitted as much, calling his move on the final climb a "stupid instinct" after the stage, which he finished in 27th place – 7:23 down on lone winner Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

