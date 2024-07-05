Who is leading the 2024 Tour de France after stage seven?

Tadej Pogačar retained the yellow jersey after stage seven of the Tour de France, with no change at the top of the general classification following a time trial, but there were differences in time.

The UAE Team Emirates rider forged a decent lead on stage four, and continues to hold an advantage over Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

