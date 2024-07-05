Who is leading the 2024 Tour de France after stage seven?
The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys
Tadej Pogačar retained the yellow jersey after stage seven of the Tour de France, with no change at the top of the general classification following a time trial, but there were differences in time.
The UAE Team Emirates rider forged a decent lead on stage four, and continues to hold an advantage over Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).
Evenepoel won stage seven, however, with the Belgian clawing 12 seconds back on Pogačar, while Vingegaard lost time on the pair above him on GC. Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) gained a few seconds on Vingegaard.
The green jersey remained on the shoulders of Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), with effectively no changes in the points competition.
Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen still has the king of the mountains jersey, with no points on offer on Friday.
In the young riders competition, meanwhile, there was no change, with Evenepoel remaining in the lead. He now has almost two minutes on his nearest challenge, Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates.
Tour de France 2024 stage seven: Nuits-Saint-Georges > Gevrey-Chambertin
1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, in 28:52
2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, +12s
3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +34s
4. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, +37s
5. Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny, +52s
6. Kévin Vaquelin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels, at same time
7. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +54s
8. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, +57s
9. Ben Healy (Ire) EF Education-EasyPost, +59s
10. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, +1:00
Tour de France 2024 general classification after stage seven
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 27:16:23
2. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, +33s
3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, +1:15
4. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +1:36
5. Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, +2:16
6. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, +2:17
7. Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers, +2:31
8. Mikel Landa (Esp) Soudal-Quick Step, +3:35
9. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +4:03
10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +4:36
Tour de France 2024 points classification after stage seven
1. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty, 149 points
2. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek, 111 points
3. Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility, 87 points
4. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck, 85 points
5. Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis, 75 points
Tour de France 2024 mountains classification after stage seven
1. Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility, 26 points
2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 20 points
3. Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, 16 points
4. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a bike, 15 points
5. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-Quick Step, 12 points
Tour de France 2024 youth classification after stage seven
1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, 27:16:56
2. Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, +1:43
3. Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers, +1:58
4. Matteo Jorgensen (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +3:30
5. Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious, +5:20
Tour de France 2024 teams classification after stage seven
1. UAE Team Emirates, in 81:54:04
2. Soudal Quick-Step, +6:04
3. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +7:41
4. INEOS Grenadiers, +8:31
5. Bahrain Victorious, +14:33
Founded in 1891, Cycling Weekly and its team of expert journalists brings cyclists in-depth reviews, extensive coverage of both professional and domestic racing, as well as fitness advice and 'brew a cuppa and put your feet up' features. Cycling Weekly serves its audience across a range of platforms, from good old-fashioned print to online journalism, and video.
