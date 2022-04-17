Team DSM choose not to use adjustable pressure system at Paris-Roubaix
Dutch squad will debut system at Tour de France instead
Team DSM chose not to use its new on-board ‘tyre pressure control system’ at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, despite gaining approval from the UCI.
In a statement released on Saturday, the Dutch team said that at Roubaix "riders must be completely one with their bike and control all components intuitively".
As a result, the debut of the Scope Atmoz tyre pressure control has been pushed back to the Tour de France this summer, where pavé will feature on stage five. On Sunday the team lined up in Compiègne without the new technology on their bikes.
The integrated set-up allows riders to digitally inflate, deflate and monitor tyre pressure on the move via air reservoirs, located in the hubs, which are connected to the tubeless tyres via a hose into the rim.
Scope said the Atmoz system uses mechanical valves which regulate airflow between an air reservoir and the tubeless tyre. This allows the rider to adjust the tyre pressure in real time.
In a press release from DSM, the team said, “Since 2020 Team DSM and Scope have been working on a tyre pressure management system that allows riders to inflate and deflate their tyres whilst on the bike.
“This week on the cobbles has confirmed that we can be confident in the system and our overall setup, we have decided to make our debut at the TDF where we will race it at the cobble stage.”
The UCI approved the technology on 1 April, yet clearly the team has not fully tested it enough to have faith in it. They did use it in recons of the course in the week ahead of Roubaix, however.
On Saturday, at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, the women's Team DSM did not use the system, with Lorena Wiebes admitting at the start that she did not know much about it.
At Paris-Roubaix, the release stated, “riders must be completely one with their bike and control all components intuitively.”
“We can’t wait to spend some more time riding with this system and be a part of what we are confident will be a huge movement in the sport.”
In line with UCI regulations, Scope's Atmoz system has to be commercially available for all. As such, you too can own a pair for just €3.998,00 according to the brand's website.
