Teams withdraw from French stage race after 'unacceptable' incidents with cars

Soudal Quick-Step, Lidl-Trek and EF Education-EasyPost cite safety concerns in pulling out of Étoile de Bessèges

Several teams have pulled out of France’s Étoile de Bessèges stage race following a sequence of incidents involving cars on the course.

Chaos and confusion reigned at the race on Friday afternoon, when stage three was neutralised after the peloton stopped for a vehicle on a roundabout.

