Teams withdraw from French stage race after 'unacceptable' incidents with cars

Several teams have pulled out of France’s Étoile de Bessèges stage race following a sequence of incidents involving cars on the course.

Chaos and confusion reigned at the race on Friday afternoon, when stage three was neutralised after the peloton stopped for a vehicle on a roundabout.

The incident followed a similar one on stage two, which involved a car driver turning towards the oncharging bunch, and then reversing to give way.

The UCI is now investigating "two separate incidents" involving motor vehicles at the event, saying in a statement: "Measures are being taken to avoid a repetition of the problems that occurred on these stages."

Following stage three’s neutralisation, the organisers decided to restart the race. A number of teams, however, including Lidl-Trek, EF Education-EasyPost, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Ineos Grenadiers and Soudal Quick-Step, chose to withdraw.

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, Uno-X and Unibet Tietema Rockets also left the race.

“Our team is one of the several that have decided to retire from today’s Étoile de Bessèges stage due to several incidents over motor vehicles being allowed onto the race course,” a statement from Soudal Quick-Step read.

“We find this unacceptable and decided not to rejoin the stage as we prioritise the safety of our rides and staff.”

"Following another incident early in today’s stage involving a vehicle, our riders have decided not to continue and have retired from the stage," Lidl-Trek wrote in a statement. "The safety of our riders is paramount and we felt not enough was being done."

EF Education-EasyPost, too, cited "safety concerns" in withdrawing from the event.

"Our team, along with several others, has decided to retire from the Étoile de Bessèges due to safety concerns, including the presence of moving vehicles on the race course. The safety of our riders and staff is our top priority," an EF Education-EasyPost statement read.

"The safety of our riders and staff is of paramount importance," an Ineos Grenadiers statement added. "Following multiple incidents of public vehicles entering the race course our riders, together with other teams, have decided not to complete today’s stage."

It is understood that 54 riders withdrew on stage three.

There were doubts over whether the race would continue on Friday afternoon, when the peloton stopped after just 12km.

According to DirectVelo, three rider representatives discussed options with the race directors, and the decision was made to continue the stage. The five-day event is scheduled to finish on Sunday.

“In this race, there are cars everywhere, parked on the side of the road, and traffic," Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe sports director Heinrich Haussler told journalist Daniel Benson after stage two. "It’s dangerous."

Stage three was ultimately won by Lotto's Arnaud De Lie in a bunch sprint.

In a statement released after the finish, the UCI said it is investigating "two separate incidents" which "involved a motor vehicle unconnected with the event on the race course".

"Measures are being taken to avoid a repetition of the problems that occurred on these stages, although some teams have elected to withdraw from the race. The UCI will continue to investigate thoroughly into the issues with the road closures, and take the necessary action bearing in mind that organisers are subject to the table of sanctions in article 2.12.011 of the UCI Regulations," the UCI said.