Car drives towards peloton and causes pile-up in French stage race

Pre-race favourite Maxim van Gils taken to hospital after crash at Étoile de Bessèges

Soren Warenskjold winning stage two of the Etoile de Bessèges
Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X) went on to win the stage in a bunch sprint.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

A French stage race came close to disaster on Wednesday afternoon when the driver of a car turned onto the course and towards the peloton.

With 17km to go on stage two of the Étoile de Bessèges, the driver of a Mini Cooper pulled out of a side road moments before the peloton was due to come charging past. The hazard was fortunately spotted by the riders, who braked to allow the driver to reverse backwards and off the course.

Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

