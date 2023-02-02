Rider hangs from bridge after huge pile-up at Etoile de Bessèges, stage neutralised
Valentin Ferron escapes with minor injuries as others taken to hospital
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The second stage of the Etoile de Bessèges had to be cancelled after a huge crash sent one of the peloton over the edge of a bridge.
Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) escaped with “minor superficial wounds” after he had to stop himself falling into the abyss below.
The crash took place with around 24km left to race when the peloton reached a pinch point in the road caused by the small stone bridge.
Following the crash there was a wait of more than 25 minutes while the race organisers decided what to do.
Eventually the decision was taken to neutralise the stage as there were not enough ambulances and medical cars to safely run it in the event of any further incidents.
Among those brought down in the crash was Sébastien Grignard of Lotto Dstny, who was taken to hospital for further checks.
TotalEnergies rider Mathieu Burgaudeau also suffered minor injuries while Anthony Turgis received a blow to his right calf.
It is not known how many other riders were hurt in the crash.
After the delay the riders were allowed to ride the final 22km to the finish.
As a result of the neutralisation Lotto Dstny rider Arnaud De Lie remains at the top of the general classification ahead of tomorrow’s third stage to Bessèges. That is due to finish in a sprint with the following day’s hilly stage and the final day’s 10km time trial are set to decide the overall race.
Up the the point of the crash the race had been a dynamic affair with the bunch battered by crosswinds and an earlier crash that had split the peloton. With some seeking to make the most of the split the bunch was racing hard when the crash happened.
Ferron was lucky to escape the way he did. The incident had eerie echoes of the crash at Il Lombardia that saw Remco Evenepoel tumble down into a ravine in 2020
There the Belgian broke his pelvis and had to spend months recovering.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
-
-
Giulio Ciccone takes Vuelta Valenciana stage 2 and GC lead
Italian has a handful of seconds over his rivals
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
CW Live: Olympic medallist wins court case; Dubai plots 93km climate controlled bike path and Milan-San Remo start moved
We scour the internet for all the best bits from the world of cycling
By Vern Pitt • Published