'The best rider I've ever seen': Even UAE Team Emirates are astounded by Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France brilliance

The Slovenian is just two days away from becoming one of only eight men to win the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in the same year

Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
inNews

The eulogies can start being written. Tadej Pogačar is on the cusp of winning a historic Giro-Tour double, becoming the first man since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win both Grand Tours back-to-back. 

Two stages remain in the Tour de France, a final summit finish in the Alps and a mountainous time trial that finishes in Nice, but with a time gap of 5:03 to Visma-Lease a Bike’s defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, the UAE Team Emirates rider is all but certain to win his third Tour.

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

