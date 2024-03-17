'There is no curse on her jersey,' says SD Worx on Lotte Kopecky's second place at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Trofeo Alfredo Binda, one of women’s cycling’s longest-standing races, was not on Lotte Kopecky’s calendar – until Friday, two days before the event. Her teammate, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, was still recovering from a crash sustained at Nokere-Koerse.

But despite her late call up and modest ambitions from SD Worx-Protime’s sports director, Anna van der Breggen —“We have absolutely no expectations of her, because the change is last-minute” — Kopecky sprinted to second place on her debut, losing out to Lidl-Trek’s Elisa Balsamo. Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) finished third.

"I only travelled to Italy last minute and it's not like I thought: I'm going to quickly turn this race to my liking. It's not that easy, even though sometimes people seem to think it is. I did feel like this race and wanted to try and get the most out of it,” said Kopecky.

“I also had to really push at the moment I went. Elisa Balsamo was just faster. Of course, you always want to win, but it's not possible. I'm happy with this result, though. This was the first time I rode Trofeo Alfredo Binda. It's completely different than a Flemish classic, but I like the race. There were a lot of altimeters in it. It was the ideal time to finish this race in function of what is still to come in the spring.”

“We knew Lotte could handle Trofeo Alfredo Binda perfectly,” said sports manager Danny Stam after today’s race. “We made the most of it today. We only flew Lotte in at the last minute. She felt like riding this race and did well. Lotte has started the spring season well. There is no curse on her jersey."

Of her four one-day races so far this season, Kopecky has finished first in Strade Bianche and Nokere-Koerse, and second in Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, showcasing impressive form.

At the end of the month, she will look to secure a third successive victory in the Tour of Flanders, with Paris-Roubaix the weekend after. Speaking to press earlier this year, she said a win on the cobbles was a key target for her Classics season, aiming to be at her best form in April. Her best, therefore, may be yet to come.

Stam also praised Kopecky’s teammates, Niamh Fisher-Black and Marlen Reusser, who was returning from Covid. "We made the choice to attack, hoping to thin out the still large group. Niamh Fisher-Black rode an excellent race. On the climbs we tried to get rid of Elisa Balsamo, but she did a great job”, he said. “I am satisfied with my team’s performance today.”

Balsamo, who won Trofeo Alfredo Binda for the second time today, commented on the pace set by SD Worx on the final climbs: “Surviving on the last climb wasn't exactly easy, I knew it was the most critical point... but when a sprinter smells victory, it’s like a regeneration.

“Trofeo Binda is a race I really love. I was super motivated, but I knew it would be tough today, with that extra final climb. It turned out to be a super-selective and tough race, I think this gives added value to the success. And then, again, I have to thank my teammates so much who kept the race under control and built my chance of victory.”

Balsamo particularly praised last year’s winner, Shirin van Anrooij, who closed down moves from Fisher-Black and Marielle Meijering (Movistar) who attacked on the final descent from Orino. Thanks in part to Van Anrooij, Meijering was caught a kilometre from the finish.

“The plan was to have Shirin ready to follow climbers’ attacks, while my role was to be there in case of a bunch finish. Shirin was commendable, she deserves a special thanks. We are a fantastic group, always ready to sacrifice for each other. That is something that makes a difference in cycling.”

Balsamo’s win secured a fourth successive victory for Lidl-Trek, who were keen to keep their streak at Alfredo Binda unbroken.

Balsamo finished second at the Ronde van Drenthe and 10th at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and is now eyeing up other Belgian classics, which will see her go head-to-head with Kopecky again. Her next race, on 21st March, is Classic Brugge-De Panne, with Gent-Wevelgem, The Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix to follow.

“Race after race I grow, I improve,” said Balsamo. “I have been working hard since the winter to be at the top in all the events I have on my priority list for this season. Trofeo Binda was one of them, now the Belgian classics are there. I’m 100% sure that we, as team, will once again stand out."