Tom Pidcock storms to mountain bike gold at European Championships
Ineos Grenadiers rider becomes first Briton to win title
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Tom Pidcock powered his way to mountain bike gold at the European Championships on Friday, becoming the first Briton to win the title in the process, despite crashing on the first lap.
The 23-year-old was dominant in the cross-country event in Munich, leaving his rivals behind with three laps of the course still to go, winning in the end by 11 seconds, although some of that time was lost celebrating.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider took gold ahead of Denmark's Sebastian Fini Carstensen in seconds, while Switzerland's Filippo Colombo took the bronze.
It was almost disaster from the beginning, after he crashed on the first corner, but he soon found his rhythm. Leaving the rest of the field clear after five laps meant a solo time trial around the course for three whole laps.
The race was an important test of form ahead of next week's World Championships, and Pidcock certainly seems to have good legs. Friday was the first time he had raced since the Tour de France, where he won a monumental stage at Alpe d'Huez.
If he were to win the worlds next weekend, it would see him double up on rainbow stripes as he is currently cyclocross world champion too; it is not out of the question. The road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, in September are another chance for the Briton to pull on the rainbow stripes.
“It’s certainly a good indication of my form,” the Olympic mountain bike champion said following his victory.
“Maybe I went a bit early, it’s hard out front on your own. But my intention was to make it hard for myself, because next week is the big goal, so it was a good day I think.
“It wasn’t easy after the Tour. I had a week of downtime and just riding my bike then I had a couple of weeks at altitude. It’s been weird. Sensations I never felt before, feeling jaded and tired. But I got some good training in and came down from altitude and felt a lot more myself.”
The Briton started to push the pace on the fourth lap on Friday, at the Olympiapark in Munich, and could only be followed by Frenchman Victor Koretzky and Switzerland's Colombo. However, another burst of pace saw them dropped and the start of Pidcock's lonely trek to the finish.
"There are still a couple of world championships to go so I'm not finished yet," Pidcock concluded.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
'It’s a bit mind blowing, pretty epic' - Dan Bigham on his Hour Record breaking ride
British rider goes 55.548km to take record off Victor Campenaerts
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Richard Carapaz joins EF Education-EasyPost from Ineos Grenadiers
Giro d’Italia 2019 winner and reigning Olympic road race champion to move to American team for 2023
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards to head Great Britain squad at Mountain Bike World Championships
British Cycling has revealed the list of 42 riders who will compete at next week's UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
British Cycling announces squad for 2022 European Championships
Track events kick off competition on 11 August in Munich, Germany
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'He's going to win some big bike races' - Tom Pidcock hails Sam Watson as he turns pro with Groupama-FDJ
U23 British National champion has impressed his French team and more besides
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Peter Sagan set to compete in the electric mountain bike World Championships
TotalEnergies rider will compete in competition in Les Gets, France in late-August
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Five things we learned from the second week of the Tour de France 2022
Sprinters take matters into their own hands in the week two of the race
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
‘He came to me and said Jumbo are struggling’ - Tadej Pogačar seeks alliance with Geraint Thomas
With a depleted team the UAE Emirates leader was looking for allies on stage 14, he didn’t find them at Ineos Grenadiers
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tom Pidcock eyes ‘bigger ambitions’ at Tour de France after first stage win
Yorkshireman ranks victory on Alpe d'Huez as his second best achievement after Olympic mountain bike gold
By Vern Pitt • Published