Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards to head Great Britain squad at Mountain Bike World Championships
British Cycling has revealed the list of 42 riders who will compete at next week's UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.
Olympic gold-medallist Tom Pidcock and world cross-country champion Evie Richards are among the names who will represent Great Britain at next week's UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France.
Pidcock, who won spectacularly atop Alpe d’Huez in his debut Tour de France last month, will join teammate Cameron Orr in the elite men’s cross-country race. Victory in the competition would earn the INEOS Grenadiers rider his second rainbow jersey this year, having won the cyclocross world title in Fayetteville, USA, back in January.
Looking to defend her rainbow bands, Richards comes into the competition off the back of winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month.
In a statement shared by British Cycling, the 25-year-old said: “I just absolutely can’t wait to be honest. Winning the World Championships in 2021 was such an incredible moment for me and since then, I’ve had a really tough year with injury and illness and haven’t been feeling my best.
“The recent Commonwealth Games win was a real boost to my confidence. This is a great course and I’m ready to just get on my bike, enjoy the race and hopefully come away with the rainbow jersey.”
Richards will race alongside GB teammates Annie Last and Isla Short in the elite women’s category.
Elsewhere, downhill specialist Danny Hart will form part of a seven-man elite men’s team hoping to add to the two rainbow jerseys he won at the championships in 2011 and 2016.
The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships will begin on 23 August, taking place over six days until 28 August.
The full Great Britain Cycling Team squad for the competition is listed below:
Cross-country
Elite men
Tom Pidcock
Cameron Orr
Elite women
Evie Richards
Annie Last
Isla Short
Under-23 men
Rory McGuire
Charlie Aldridge
Corran Carrick-Anderson
Cameron Mason
Joe Blackmore
Under-23 women
Elena McGorum
Harriet Harnden
Junior men
Max Greensill
Huw Buck Jones
Ben Askey
Bjorn Koerdt
Junior women
Ella Maclean-Howell
Emily Carrick-Anderson
Downhill
Elite men
Ethan Craik
Laurie Greenland
Danny Hart
Charlie Hatton
Bernard Kerr
Jamie Edmondson
Greg Williamson
Elite women
Louise Ferguson
Stacey Fisher
Mikayla Parton
Tahnée Seagrave
Katherine Sharp
Junior men
William Brodie
Toby Driscoll
Douglas Goodwill
Jack Piercy
Dom Platt
Luca Thurlow
Jordan Williams
Junior women
Phoebe Gale
Aimi Kenyon
Bethany McCully
E-MTB
Elite men
Chris Hutchens
Robert Williams
