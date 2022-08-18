Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards to head Great Britain squad at Mountain Bike World Championships

Olympic gold-medallist Tom Pidcock and world cross-country champion Evie Richards are among the names who will represent Great Britain at next week's UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France.

Pidcock, who won spectacularly atop Alpe d’Huez in his debut Tour de France last month, will join teammate Cameron Orr in the elite men’s cross-country race. Victory in the competition would earn the INEOS Grenadiers rider his second rainbow jersey this year, having won the cyclocross world title in Fayetteville, USA, back in January.

Looking to defend her rainbow bands, Richards comes into the competition off the back of winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month.

In a statement shared by British Cycling, the 25-year-old said: “I just absolutely can’t wait to be honest. Winning the World Championships in 2021 was such an incredible moment for me and since then, I’ve had a really tough year with injury and illness and haven’t been feeling my best.

“The recent Commonwealth Games win was a real boost to my confidence. This is a great course and I’m ready to just get on my bike, enjoy the race and hopefully come away with the rainbow jersey.”

Richards will race alongside GB teammates Annie Last and Isla Short in the elite women’s category.

Elsewhere, downhill specialist Danny Hart will form part of a seven-man elite men’s team hoping to add to the two rainbow jerseys he won at the championships in 2011 and 2016.

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships will begin on 23 August, taking place over six days until 28 August.

The full Great Britain Cycling Team squad for the competition is listed below:

Cross-country



Elite men

Tom Pidcock

Cameron Orr

Elite women

Evie Richards

Annie Last

Isla Short

Under-23 men

Rory McGuire

Charlie Aldridge

Corran Carrick-Anderson

Cameron Mason

Joe Blackmore

Under-23 women

Elena McGorum

Harriet Harnden

Junior men

Max Greensill

Huw Buck Jones

Ben Askey

Bjorn Koerdt

Junior women

Ella Maclean-Howell

Emily Carrick-Anderson

Downhill

Elite men

Ethan Craik

Laurie Greenland

Danny Hart

Charlie Hatton

Bernard Kerr

Jamie Edmondson

Greg Williamson

Elite women

Louise Ferguson

Stacey Fisher

Mikayla Parton

Tahnée Seagrave

Katherine Sharp

Junior men

William Brodie

Toby Driscoll

Douglas Goodwill

Jack Piercy

Dom Platt

Luca Thurlow

Jordan Williams

Junior women

Phoebe Gale

Aimi Kenyon

Bethany McCully

E-MTB

Elite men

Chris Hutchens

Robert Williams