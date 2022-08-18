Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards to head Great Britain squad at Mountain Bike World Championships

British Cycling has revealed the list of 42 riders who will compete at next week's UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Tom Pidcock wins MTB gold in Tokyo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Olympic gold-medallist Tom Pidcock and world cross-country champion Evie Richards are among the names who will represent Great Britain at next week's UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France.

Pidcock, who won spectacularly atop Alpe d’Huez in his debut Tour de France last month, will join teammate Cameron Orr in the elite men’s cross-country race. Victory in the competition would earn the INEOS Grenadiers rider his second rainbow jersey this year, having won the cyclocross world title in Fayetteville, USA, back in January. 

Looking to defend her rainbow bands, Richards comes into the competition off the back of winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month.

In a statement shared by British Cycling, the 25-year-old said: “I just absolutely can’t wait to be honest. Winning the World Championships in 2021 was such an incredible moment for me and since then, I’ve had a really tough year with injury and illness and haven’t been feeling my best.

“The recent Commonwealth Games win was a real boost to my confidence. This is a great course and I’m ready to just get on my bike, enjoy the race and hopefully come away with the rainbow jersey.” 

Richards will race alongside GB teammates Annie Last and Isla Short in the elite women’s category.

Elsewhere, downhill specialist Danny Hart will form part of a seven-man elite men’s team hoping to add to the two rainbow jerseys he won at the championships in 2011 and 2016.

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships will begin on 23 August, taking place over six days until 28 August. 

The full Great Britain Cycling Team squad for the competition is listed below:

Cross-country

Elite men

Tom Pidcock
Cameron Orr

Elite women

Evie Richards
Annie Last
Isla Short 

Under-23 men

Rory McGuire
Charlie Aldridge
Corran Carrick-Anderson
Cameron Mason
Joe Blackmore

Under-23 women

Elena McGorum
Harriet Harnden

Junior men

Max Greensill
Huw Buck Jones
Ben Askey
Bjorn Koerdt

Junior women

Ella Maclean-Howell
Emily Carrick-Anderson

Downhill

Elite men

Ethan Craik
Laurie Greenland
Danny Hart
Charlie Hatton
Bernard Kerr
Jamie Edmondson
Greg Williamson 

Elite women

Louise Ferguson
Stacey Fisher
Mikayla Parton
Tahnée Seagrave
Katherine Sharp

Junior men

William Brodie
Toby Driscoll
Douglas Goodwill
Jack Piercy
Dom Platt
Luca Thurlow
Jordan Williams

Junior women

Phoebe Gale
Aimi Kenyon
Bethany McCully

 

E-MTB

Elite men

Chris Hutchens
Robert Williams

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson

Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders. 


An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and will always chose to suffer on double-figure gradients than take it easy on the flat.

Latest
You might also like