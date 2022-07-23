Tour de France 2022 stage 21 preview: nothing to see here - until the Champs-Élysées sprint!
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage 21
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Stage 21 of the Tour de France 2022 starts in La Défense Arena and concludes with our old friend: the sprint finish on the Champs-Élysées, the classic denouement of the Tour.
When is stage 21 of the Tour de France taking place?
The Tour de France stage 21 takes place on Sunday, July 24 starting at 15:45 BST with an anticipated finish time of 18:34 BST.
How long is stage 21 of the Tour de France?
The Tour de France stage 21 will be 115.6 km long.
Tour de France 2022 stage 21: expected timings
|Route
|Distance to go
|Anticipated Time (BST)
|Paris La Défense Arena
|115.6km
|15:45
|Paris Haut de Champs-Élysées (3rd lap)
|26.5km
|17:55
|Paris Champs-Élysées
|0km
|18:34
Tour de France 2022 stage 21 route
The Tour’s final stage will have its first ever indoor start within the La Défense Arena, a multi-use stadium opened in 2017 that’s home to the Racing 92 rugby club and has hosted concerts by the Rolling Stones, Mylène Farmer and Paul McCartney. Once the riders have had a glass of Champagne and reached central Paris there will be eight laps of the finishing circuit, which has the Louvre at its bottom end and the Arc de Triomphe at the top, before the finish halfway up the Champs-Élysées.
Useful Tour de France 2022 resources
- Tour de France 2022 route
- Tour de France 2022 standings
- Tour de France 2022 start list
- Tour de France 2022 key stages
- How to watch the Tour de France 2022 on TV
- How to watch the 2022 Tour de France
- Past winners of the Tour de France
- Tour de France leader's jerseys
- Tour de France winning bikes
Tour de France 2022 stage 21: what to expect
The stage will begin at the traditional processional pace to enable TV and photographers to get pictures of the yellow jersey and his team-mates toasting each other with Champagne. The pace will only begin to pick up on the way into Paris and will become extremely quick once the race leader’s team has brought the peloton onto the Champs-Élysées the first time.
Although small groups will attempt to break away, there’s very little chance of them escaping the clutches of the sprinters’ teams, who will be absolutely determined not to miss out on the most prestigious sprint of the season.
Tour de France 2022 stage 21: riders to watch
Jumbo-Visma set up Wout van Aert perfectly for this sprint last year, although they received some help from Alpecix-Fenix, who trapped Quick Step’s Mark Cavendish on the barriers as they sought to launch Jasper Philipsen. All three of those teams should feature again, with former Paris winners Dylan Groenewegen (2017) and Caleb Ewan (2019) also likely to be in the frame.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling Weekly, Cycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.
-
-
Tour de France 2022: Wout van Aert wins Stage 20 time-trial as Jonas Vingegaard seals overall victory
Some of the specialists posted decent times but none could match the Belgian, while the top three on GC all confirmed their positions before the Paris processional
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Symptomatic Chris Froome signed on for Tour de France stage start while awaiting PCR test result
The four-time winner was encouraged to sign on by the race organiser and withdrew from the race minutes after
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Wout van Aert wins Stage 20 time-trial as Jonas Vingegaard seals overall victory
Some of the specialists posted decent times but none could match the Belgian, while the top three on GC all confirmed their positions before the Paris processional
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
All of the riders and staff fined at the Tour de France up to stage 20
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Faster, scarier... better? Imagining a Tour de France raced on tandems
Christian Prudhomme, the Tour de France's race director, will surely accept the idea in time for the 2023 edition
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 withdrawals: Enric Mas out with Covid
Ahead of the twentieth stage of racing at the 109th edition of the Tour de France, 37 riders have dropped out
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Christophe Laporte wins thrilling finish on Stage 19 into Cahors
Frenchman catches remnants of the breakaway within metres of the finishing line to secure first French victory of the race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Fred Wright: ‘Maybe I’ll give the bunch sprint a go in Paris’
Bahrain Victorious rider chalks up another near miss at the Tour de France
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
France breathes sigh of relief after Christophe Laporte snatches home victory in Cahors
The victory means Jumbo-Visma have five stage wins at the Tour de France to add to the yellow, green, and polka dot jerseys
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France sprinters foiled yet again: 'With finals like this it's not really a bunch sprint'
The fast men have not had much luck in the 2022 edition
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published