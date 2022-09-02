Tour of Britain 2022: Five home heroes to watch out for at this year's race

The Tour of Britain 2022 gets underway on Sunday 4 September in Aberdeen, Scotland.

WorldTour teams Ineos Grenadiers, DSM and Movistar are on the start list for a race, which will be packed full of talent.

Typically multiple domestic teams line up for the week-long stage race and some of the very best home racers are confirmed to start.

Here are five key names to look out for whether you’re watching the action unfold from home or you’re out the road catching the stages in person.

SAM WATSON (Great Britain)

(Image credit: SW Pix)

Sam Watson has endured a whirlwind within these last two months, let alone the past season, and it doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon.

Set to lead the Great Britain team at the Tour of Britain, Watson has gone from strength to strength since finishing second at the National Circuit Championships. A few days later in the men’s senior road race at the Nationals, Watson formed one part of a five-rider breakaway, which also included Mark Cavendish.

Knowing full well the Manxman would have the superior sprint, Watson attacked multiple times in the final few kilometres to try and take the national title. While this didn’t come to fruition, Watson truly announced himself as a force for the present, as well as the future, as he crossed the line in second place.

Recently, it was announced by Groupama-FDJ that Watson would be promoted to their WorldTour team after cutting his teeth in their Conti-level outfit. After the news that he would turn professional, he went on to impress at the Commonwealth Games road race narrowly missing out on a medal position.

ROB SCOTT (Wiv-SunGod)

(Image credit: Wiv-SunGod)

A strong all rounder at one of Britain’s very best Continental level teams, Scott is one of two riders sharing the same surname at Wiv-SunGod who has hugely impressed this year.

The North Yorkshire based rider has picked up some big results including victory at Paris-Troyes, the Manx International GP as well a stage win and overall victory at the Tour de la Mirabelle.

The team performance at Tour de la Mirabelle drew all the superlatives in the book from Wiv-SunGod owner and manager Tim Elverson. Elverson praised the whole team in that race that was finished off by Scott.

Elverson said: “We just rode brilliantly all week at the Tour de la Mirabelle and delivered what we’d worked on as a group to the letter. We worked really hard on a certain kind of tactic and process and I felt that both of those showed that we are all really starting to get it as a group and it came together for us back then."

On his overall win, Scott said “It was a surprise to win for me, but the way we rode throughout it just set us up. Everyone just steps up for each other. Tim’s [Elverson] dream is for us to go Pro and we can definitely do that.”

Highly capable on all terrain, Scott will be one to watch in particular on stage four in North Yorkshire as well as the stage in Dorset later in the week.

FINN CROCKETT (Ribble-Weldtite)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since stepping up with Ribble Weldtite at the start of the season, Crockett has gone from strength to strength as he impresses at the Continental level.

Primarily a punchy rider with a quick turn of pace, the 23-year-old finished ninth overall at the Tour du Loir et Cher, before winning the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic earlier this season.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of all, though, is picking up the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in the road race. Crockett could challenge for stage wins, and even finish as the best domestic team Brit come the end of the race.

ALEX RICHARDSON (Saint Piran)

(Image credit: Saint Piran)

After what has been a rollercoaster few years, Alex Richardson (Saint Piran) seems back to his best. He finished third at the National Road Race in June, and will lead Saint Piran at the Tour of Britain.

The 32-year-old has experience of competing in the race, too, having done so last year for ProTeam Alpecin-Fenix. Despite dropping down to Continental level, he managed to win the Grand Prix International de la ville de Nogent-sur-Oise in July and challenge at the Kreiz Breizh Elites.

A strong all-round rider with proven ability, Richardson will be the Cornish-based team's best hope of a stage win at the race.

THOMAS GLOAG (Trinity Racing)

(Image credit: Anouk Flesch)

A highly-rated young rider who specialises in climbing, Gloag joined Jumbo-Visma as a trainee for the remainder of the season in August. He is yet to race for the Dutch squad, but can still compete for his current team Trinity Racing.

Having finished twelfth in the mountains classification of last year’s Tour of Britain, Gloag will likely target at least a top ten finish. The 20-year-old podiumed at the Tour Alsace in July, before coming eleventh on the young riders classification at the Arctic Race of Norway.

He then took an impressive stage victory at the Tour de l’Avenir last week before succumbing to illness that swept through the race's peloton, resulting in less that half the startlist finishing.

He and will hope to be ready to impress on the roads of Britain in one of his last outings before moving to Jumbo-Visma next season.