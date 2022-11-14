Tour of Britain set for Welsh climax in 2023

Organisers of the Tour of Britain have announced the race is set for a finish in Wales next September. Though no detail is yet available, the 2023 event’s final stage, set for Sunday, September 10th, will finish somewhere in the country.

The announcement comes as organiser Sweetspot revealed an extended partnership with the Welsh government that guarantees either the Tour of Britain or the Women’s Tour will start or finish in Wales until at least 2026.

As a result of the agreement the Women’s Tour will begin there in 2024, while the men’s race will follow suit in 2025, the women completing their event there in ’26.

Recent years have seen both races become regular visitors. Between them they have completed 21 stages and more than 3,000km, reaching many of the major population centres and 18 of the country's 22 local authority areas.

The men’s race most recently visited Wales last year, with a team time trial in Carmarthenshire, and a hugely entertaining battle on the Great Orme climb, where Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Wert narrowly overcame Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep-Alpha Vinyl).

The Women’s Tour has been regular visitor since the final stage in 2018, Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) clinching the GC on the stage between Dolgellau and Colwyn Bay.

Indeed such is the Welsh geography the roads have gone a long way to deciding the overall winner each time the race has visited. In 2019 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the stage between Llandrindod Wells and Builth, taking her second overall title. This year brought the Women’s Tour its first mountain top finish, Elisa Longo-Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) taking the honours on Black Mountain, a day after Grace Brown (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) won in Welshpool.

That stage was the first of a four year deal with the government which will see the races taking turns in visiting Wales, providing benefit to both parties. Not only does the peloton have gnarly roads to fight on, there is a boost of tens of millions of pounds to local economies according to independent reports.

“We are delighted to be extending our partnership with the Welsh Government and to be bringing the final stage of the 2023 Tour of Britain to Wales,” said Mick Bennett race director for both events.

“The long-term support of the Welsh Government is invaluable in allowing us to plan for future stages of the races in Wales. Together we are working to reach as many parts of Wales as possible with both races over the next few years in order to give as many fans as possible the chance to see the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour.”

Further details of the 2023 Tour of Britain will be available in the New Year.