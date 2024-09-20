Tweets of the week: Design a world champion's jersey, 'super' bingo, and Primož Roglič looks cold

Ever caused such consternation on social media with a press release that you've quickly had to release a second press release clarifying what the first one said? No? Well, cycling's governing body the UCI got caught in exactly this bind on Thursday.

Innocently enough, it launched a competition for fans to design "the UCI World Champion rainbow jersey of the future", with all invited to "unleash their creativity" as long as they maintain the five colours (blue, red, black, yellow, and green) in the current order. You can do it in person at the Road World Championships in Zürich, or online. It's a bit of fun!

However, cue furore. 'NO CHANGE TO THE RAINBOW JERSEY' was essentially the gist of the ire, which led to the UCI releasing a second statement saying that it has no intention of changing anything, don't worry.

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) would like to once again make it clear that the UCI World Champion jersey whose design wins the competition launched today with its partner Santini Cycling will be produced as a unique item by Santini Cycling," it read. "This one-off jersey will then be awarded to the winner. The design of the emblematic rainbow jersey awarded to UCI World Champions in the different cycling disciplines will remain unchanged."

Disaster avoided, then, but it did allow for some funny tweets. Your author will certainly be entering the competition, when he gets to Zürich...

Also this week, we have Primož Roglič looking cold, Kasia Niewiadoma going off-road, Team GB at Downing Street, and some contract chat. All in a week's posting!

1. Archie Atkinson might be the first ever person to rock a suit and Oakleys at Downing Street, and brown shoes too? It's bold

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Archie Atkinson (@archie__atkinson) A photo posted by on

2. Phil Gaimon here, with a guide on what not to do to female cyclists - he's joking, but many aren't! Don't do this!

A post shared by Phil Gaimon (@philgaimon) A photo posted by on

3. Primož, honestly, put on a jumper man - a ski jumper! geddit?

A post shared by Primoz Roglic (@primozroglic) A photo posted by on

4. If this is a struggle for Kasia Niewiadoma, imagine how much of this I would have to walk. Also, when does gravel become mountain biking, really?

A post shared by Katarzyna Niewiadoma Phinney (@kasianiewiadoma94) A photo posted by on

5. We had a super good time watching these clips

In my house, we play "super" bingo when watching cycling. You'll love it. You just count the number of times riders say "super" in the interviews. Once you start, you won't stop.So here's each of this year's men's Grand Tours, presented as a "super"-cut:@giroditalia pic.twitter.com/ydX6p9HDhLSeptember 17, 2024

6. Look, I'm sure Puck is doing her influencing well here but I'm pretty sure most indoor bikes are put together this artfully

A post shared by Puck Moonen (@puckmoonen) A photo posted by on

7. How long do you think the queue was for these photos? Great vibes all round, though

A post shared by Sophie Capewell (@sophieecapewell) A photo posted by on

8. whispers I don't think this is that exciting-looking a bike. It's just a white bike, right? Shhhhhhh

The new @iamspecialized bike of European Champion @MerlierTim is a thing of beauty 😍Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/Xk63U1e5bKSeptember 20, 2024

9. No, you haven't woken up in an alternate dimension where Mathieu van der Poel rides for Lidl-Trek, this is the leader's jersey at the Tour of Luxembourg, naturally

i am in LOVE. where can i buy this, is there any site where is available ? pic.twitter.com/uySzCYWbfsSeptember 19, 2024

10. Sadly, I don't think this wheel change is going to be as fast as one on a bike...

11. Keep trying Toms, eternal contracts for everyone!

Contract goals, am I right @LidlTrek ? https://t.co/4wlOwiuoYcSeptember 18, 2024

12. Onto the rainbow jersey content - our own Dr Hutch makes a compelling point here, I think

If you win a World Champs (I won the masters', which counts for the purpose of this tweet) you get a manual telling you exactly when you're allowed to wear the jersey. Often I have thought more clothing should come with just such a manual. White shorts, for example. https://t.co/EKRTfjvGmNSeptember 19, 2024

13. Is it time for a more inclusive rainbow jersey?

14. Or perhaps a more revealing one? Thanks Dan Lloyd

15. Agreed, first prize. Way to go, Homer

My entry idea pic.twitter.com/Xhk2YHBeCNSeptember 19, 2024

16. Oh yes, in our new AI future everything will be perfect

dude, use chat gpt like everyone else https://t.co/MKtex13j1l pic.twitter.com/XPZuSbWLetSeptember 19, 2024

17. And, finally, who could resist one more Simpsons meme. Just leave it as it is (unless I win the competiton)