Tweets of the week: Smelly sponsors, family bike rides and is that Remco?
Filthy Italian language, agent meow and Tadej Pogačar keeps it casual
It's been women's week on Cycling Weekly this week and so we should start by congratulating Ellen van Dijk on her pregnancy.
The fact that she's set to become just one of a growing list of mothers in the pro-peloton is a sign of how far the sport has progressed in recent years. When Lizzie Deignan had her daughter Orla in 2018 the fact she was coming back to race seemed unusual and remarkable.
The fact van Dijk is set to return next year for the Olympics feels, by comparison, unremarkable in the best possible way.
Plus, we know she'll be super strong as Trek have developed some excellent training aids for her.
1. Frankly, Lynx have missed a trick here
When a team wins so much they have arm pit sponsors 😂#TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/KqGpjgl9y1March 9, 2023
2. We'd love to see and hour record attempt with one of these, please
An extra set of wheels coming soon for @ellenvdijk’s Speed Concept 😜📰 https://t.co/Nx4yejYabo pic.twitter.com/gIKPJsvdPkMarch 9, 2023
3. This makes us feel better about hearing "Oi, Wiggio!" out on British roads all the time
Small note to Belgium cycling fans at Tenerife: not every 🌈 jersey you see here is @EvenepoelRemco 🤣🤣🤣 My first days here I heard a lot of 'Remco' (so this video was not taken by people from Belgium 😉). pic.twitter.com/qepuEYXlYtMarch 9, 2023
4. We're pretty confident we know what Giulio Ciccone is saying here, we just can't print it
pic.twitter.com/eKsNL0GXOzMarch 9, 2023
5. Just a typical Paris to Nice Sunday club run
Pogi 😁 #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/ZvLiUTJeoTMarch 8, 2023
6. We've all been in work meetings like this, right? Right?
A post shared by FDJ - SUEZ (@fdj_suez) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
7. We hope for Robert's sake he's not riding like a donkey
A post shared by Robert Gesink (@robertgesink) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
8. Being very good a bike racing does not mean you have great taste in warm-up music
https://t.co/Z8QfG5Z4DAMarch 7, 2023
9. We knew the Paris-Nice TTT format was unusual, we didn't know it was this unusual
Classified video from @EFprocycling warming up for today’s TTT in #ParisNice2023 ….. #TangoDown pic.twitter.com/8Ix72UapxrMarch 7, 2023
10. Dirty tactics
Someone is spying on our #ParisNice TTT prep 🐈#SpyGate #AgentMeow pic.twitter.com/UGG8K8uk0bMarch 7, 2023
11. Any time is snack time
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
