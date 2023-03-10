Tweets of the week: Smelly sponsors, family bike rides and is that Remco?

It's been women's week on Cycling Weekly this week and so we should start by congratulating Ellen van Dijk on her pregnancy.

The fact that she's set to become just one of a growing list of mothers in the pro-peloton is a sign of how far the sport has progressed in recent years. When Lizzie Deignan had her daughter Orla in 2018 the fact she was coming back to race seemed unusual and remarkable.

The fact van Dijk is set to return next year for the Olympics feels, by comparison, unremarkable in the best possible way.

Plus, we know she'll be super strong as Trek have developed some excellent training aids for her.

1. Frankly, Lynx have missed a trick here

When a team wins so much they have arm pit sponsors 😂#TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/KqGpjgl9y1March 9, 2023

2. We'd love to see and hour record attempt with one of these, please

An extra set of wheels coming soon for @ellenvdijk's Speed Concept 😜📰 https://t.co/Nx4yejYabo pic.twitter.com/gIKPJsvdPkMarch 9, 2023

3. This makes us feel better about hearing "Oi, Wiggio!" out on British roads all the time

Small note to Belgium cycling fans at Tenerife: not every 🌈 jersey you see here is @EvenepoelRemco 🤣🤣🤣 My first days here I heard a lot of 'Remco' (so this video was not taken by people from Belgium 😉). pic.twitter.com/qepuEYXlYtMarch 9, 2023

4. We're pretty confident we know what Giulio Ciccone is saying here, we just can't print it

pic.twitter.com/eKsNL0GXOzMarch 9, 2023

5. Just a typical Paris to Nice Sunday club run

Pogi 😁 #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/ZvLiUTJeoTMarch 8, 2023

6. We've all been in work meetings like this, right? Right?

A post shared by FDJ - SUEZ (@fdj_suez) (opens in new tab)

7. We hope for Robert's sake he's not riding like a donkey

A post shared by Robert Gesink (@robertgesink) (opens in new tab)

8. Being very good a bike racing does not mean you have great taste in warm-up music

https://t.co/Z8QfG5Z4DAMarch 7, 2023

9. We knew the Paris-Nice TTT format was unusual, we didn't know it was this unusual

Classified video from @EFprocycling warming up for today's TTT in #ParisNice2023 ….. #TangoDown pic.twitter.com/8Ix72UapxrMarch 7, 2023

10. Dirty tactics

Someone is spying on our #ParisNice TTT prep 🐈#SpyGate #AgentMeow pic.twitter.com/UGG8K8uk0bMarch 7, 2023

