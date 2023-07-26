UCI carried out 997 checks for motor doping at Tour de France, all came back negative
837 tests carried out at stage start using magnetic tablets, 160 at stage finishes using either backscatter or x-ray transmission technology
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Union Cycliste International [UCI] has shared details of testing carried out at the Tour de France for the prevention of motor doping or technological fraud.
According to the UCI, a total of 997 checks were carried out across all 21 stages of the French Grand Tour. All came back negative.
The organisation has said that 837 checks were carried out at the start of stages using magnetic tablets which were used to check for the presence of possible propulsion systems hidden in the tubes and other components of riders' bikes. 160 tests were then carried out at the end of various stages using either backscatter or x-ray transmission technology.
A UCI Technical Steward was present in the teams' paddock to check - using magnetic tablets - all the bikes used at the start of each stage. Further checks were then carried out on the bikes belonging to the winner of each stage, the yellow jersey wearer and the six other randomly selected riders selected for doping control.
UCI director general Amina Lanaya said: “The very many controls carried out on the Tour de France 2023 as part of our technological fraud detection program send a very clear message to riders and the public: it is impossible to use a hidden propulsion system in a bicycle without being unmasked.
“To ensure the fairness of cycling competitions and protect the integrity of the sport and its athletes, we will continue to implement our detection program and continue to expand it”.
The UCI carries out similar checks at all men’s and women’s WorldTour events as well as at the World Championships, the para-cycling road world championships, the para-cycling road world cup and Olympic Games.
Tests are also carried out during the mountain bike, cyclo-cross and track cycling World Championships, as well as during the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.
At the 2020 Tour, Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman was ejected from the race for clashing with a UCI commissaire over its procedures for checking for technological fraud.
The commissaire wanted to dismantle the crankset on Primož Roglič's Bianchi bike which at the time the team said led to the bike being damaged. Zeeman later apologised for his part in the incident.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Shimano bike component sales fall 18%
Japanese brand says bad weather partly to blame as it feels the effects of sluggish bicycle market
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
13 things you didn't know about Sepp Kuss
Fighting to be the first American to win the Polka Dot Jersey, meet the American climbing talent
By Henry Lord • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France stage 21: live stream the action
Everything you need to know to watch Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs Élysées
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Tom Pidcock: ‘I felt like a pretender in the Tour de France GC group’
Ineos Grenadier says Matej Mohorič's emotional post win interview from stage 19 resonated with him
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Adam Yates says ‘less pressure’ key to Tour de France third
UAE Team Emirates co-leader says he still thinks Tadej Pogačar is the best rider in the world despite defeat by Jonas Vingegaard
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'I just cracked myself': Tadej Pogačar reflects on second consecutive Tour de France defeat
UAE Team Emirates rider delighted to feel good at the end of third week, and take second stage win, despite setbacks
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar sprints to Tour de France stage 20 spoils
Slovenian wins mountain-top finale while Vingegaard takes the Tour title
By Stephen Shrubsall • Published
-
'It feels like a page of my story is ending today': With one last doomed Tour de France ride, Thibaut Pinot exits
The Frenchman tried, he really tried, but it wasn't quite enough on stage 20
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Who's leading the Tour de France 2023 after stage 20?
Simon Yates and Carlos Rodríguez swap places after the latter takes an early tumble
By Stephen Shrubsall • Published
-
'It looks like I'm on my son's bike': Nils Politt on his Tour de France bike change nightmare
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider tried three times to get the right bike on stage 19 and failed
By Adam Becket • Published