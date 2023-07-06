'We just have to keep trying': Ineos Grenadiers ready to attack at the Tour de France
'You never know' British team's DS Steve Cummings says anything is still possible at French Grand Tour
Ineos Grenadiers believe that its opportunity will soon come to turn the Tour de France on its head.
The British squad began the Tour de France with multiple cards to play in the fight for the yellow jersey including Dani Martínez, Tom Pidcock and Carlos Rodriguez, but the former two lost time to the likes of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the opening days.
In the aftermath of Jai Hindley’s stunning win in Laruns on stage five and capture of the maillot jaune, Rodriguez sits ninth overall, 1-56 behind the Australian rider on Bora-Hansgrohe.
Hindley took advantage of finding himself in the day’s breakaway, eventually dropping the other riders present including Trek-Segafredo’s Giulio Ciccone, soloing to victory in the Pyrenees.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly ahead of stage five, directeur sportif Steve Cummings hinted that Ineos may well attempt a similar move in the mountain stages still to come.
“You never know,” he said. “Maybe today, it could be maybe our turn to slip in a GC rider and gain three or four minutes.”
The former pro turned DS praised the performance of Hindley, but said that Ineos had been left satisfied with their stage five performance. Nevertheless, Cummings said that Ineos were still lower down the pecking order at the Tour than the team of the current race leader, Jumbo-Visma, and UAE Team Emirates.
“Carlos [Rodriguez] was really good,” Cummings explained. “Although obviously he started the climb way further back than Hindley. Tom [Pidcock] was also right there. So it's like they’re quite close but they're still a step away from them.”
“Everyone's good though. In general, they did very well. We can't question it, and the commitment was excellent. We had two riders in front, but we just didn't quite have the legs in the final. We just have to keep trying and eventually we'll be alright.”
Hindley is riding the French Grand Tour for the first time. In a similar vein to the Australian, Tom Pidcock took a stage win on Alpe d’Huez in his maiden outing at the Tour last year. Pidcock subsequently played down the significance of the win due to the fact it came from the day’s breakaway, not the group of overall race favourites.
Cummings said that the nature of Hindley’s win meant that it’s difficult to ascertain how he measures up against some of the Ineos riders, but also the other overall favourites including Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar.
He said: “Vingegaard was really dominant [yesterday]. Jai Hindley won from the breakaway so you don't see or have the comparison to how he compares to our own riders.
“We don't know and we don't have the answer to that but Vingegaard is obviously tried and tested at the Tour de France.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Tour de France stage 6 LIVE: Yellow jersey Jai Hindley dropped on the Tourmalet as Jonas Vingegaard piles on pressure
The second mountain stage of the Tour de France is a chance to challenge Jonas Vingegaard and yellow jersey Jai Hindley
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Canyon e-bikes will be able to talk to cars by the end of 2026
The German brand is teaming up with V2X leader Autotalks in an attempt to reduce road accidents
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Tour de France stage 6 LIVE: Yellow jersey Jai Hindley dropped on the Tourmalet as Jonas Vingegaard piles on pressure
The second mountain stage of the Tour de France is a chance to challenge Jonas Vingegaard and yellow jersey Jai Hindley
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard: From hard graft in Hanstholm harbour to high mountain glory
Long before his thunderous attack on the Col de la Marie-Blanque, Jonas Vingegaard was riding some of the Tour de France's most iconic climbs when he was still at school
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'It was an accident': Inside Jai Hindley's Tour de France yellow jersey coup
After finding himself in the breakaway, the Australian relied on his homework and seized his chance
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard takes advantage of 'nice surprise' to wrest Tour de France away from Tadej Pogačar
It is only stage five, and yet 53 seconds separates the two favourites for this year's race. Has the tide already turned?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France stage 5 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard drops Tadej Pogačar in the Pyrenees
After a couple of sprint days the race heads into the mountains and could see a shake up in the GC
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Tour de France peloton split over continued use of downhill finishes
Stages 5, 14 and 17 all feature major descents towards finishes, and some riders want to see them out of racing
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘The most boring Tour de France stage for a long time’ - the day the breakaway stayed home
Despite a crash-marred finale, stage four was largely a quiet affair
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Mark Cavendish: Tour de France stage four sprint finish was 'carnage'
Manxman improves on previous days result, recording fifth placed finish in Nogaro as Jasper Philipsen wins again
By Tom Thewlis • Published