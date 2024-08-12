Who's leading the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after stage one?

A sprint finish to the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift saw Charlotte Kool of dsm-firmenich PostNL take the win, the yellow jersey, and the green jersey all at the same time.

Kool leads the GC by virtue of the bonus seconds she gained on the finish line, with an advantage of four seconds over Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility). With another sprint stage and a short time trial to follow on Tuesday, it is not impossible that Kool will hold onto the lead into Wednesday, although there are many in contention for that honour.

The Dutchwoman also leads the points competition, although the green jersey will be worn by Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) on Tuesday morning, due to the points she scored in the intermediate sprint and at the finish.

The Queen of the Mountains competition is led by Cristina Tonetti after the Italian won the one mountains points sprint available on Monday. With no QOM points on offer on Tuesday, she will wear this jersey at least as far as Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the white jersey will be worn by Ahtosalo, with the Finnish champion the fastest rider under 23.

Tour de France 2024 stage one: Rotterdam to Den Haag

1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, in 2:47:40

2. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility

3. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

4. Lotta Henttala (Fin) EF-Oatly-Cannondale

5. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

6. Daria Pikulik (Pol) Human Powered Health

7. Mylène de Zoete (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT

8. Kim Le Court (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal

9. Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

10. Blanka Vas (Hun) SD Worx-Protime, all at same time

Tour de France 2024 general classification after stage one

1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, in 2:47:30

2. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, +4s

3. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +6s

4. Lotta Henttala (Fin) EF-Oatly-Cannondale, +10s

5. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

6. Daria Pikulik (Pol) Human Powered Health

7. Mylène de Zoete (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT

8. Kim Le Court (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal

9. Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Arkéa-B&B Hotels

10. Blanka Vas (Hun) SD Worx-Protime, all at same time

Tour de France 2024 points classification after stage one

1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, 50pts

2. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, 41pts

3. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, 30pts

4. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek, 20pts

5. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco, 20pts

Tour de France Femmes 2024 mountains classification after stage one

1. Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, 2pts

2. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco, 1pt

Tour de France Femmes 2024 youth classification after stage one

1. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, in 2:47:34

2. Fem van Empel (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, +6s

3. Linda Riedmann (Deu) Visma-Lease a Bike

4. Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck

5. Ilse Pluimers (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal, all at same time

Tour de France Femmes 2024 teams classification after stage one

1. Ceratizit-WNT, in 8:23:00

2. EF-Oatly-Cannondale

3. Visma-Lease a Bike, all at same time