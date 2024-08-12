Who's leading the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after stage one?
The full general classification and the standings for the other jerseys
A sprint finish to the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift saw Charlotte Kool of dsm-firmenich PostNL take the win, the yellow jersey, and the green jersey all at the same time.
Kool leads the GC by virtue of the bonus seconds she gained on the finish line, with an advantage of four seconds over Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility). With another sprint stage and a short time trial to follow on Tuesday, it is not impossible that Kool will hold onto the lead into Wednesday, although there are many in contention for that honour.
The Dutchwoman also leads the points competition, although the green jersey will be worn by Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) on Tuesday morning, due to the points she scored in the intermediate sprint and at the finish.
The Queen of the Mountains competition is led by Cristina Tonetti after the Italian won the one mountains points sprint available on Monday. With no QOM points on offer on Tuesday, she will wear this jersey at least as far as Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the white jersey will be worn by Ahtosalo, with the Finnish champion the fastest rider under 23.
Tour de France 2024 stage one: Rotterdam to Den Haag
1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, in 2:47:40
2. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility
3. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
4. Lotta Henttala (Fin) EF-Oatly-Cannondale
5. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
6. Daria Pikulik (Pol) Human Powered Health
7. Mylène de Zoete (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT
8. Kim Le Court (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal
9. Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
10. Blanka Vas (Hun) SD Worx-Protime, all at same time
Tour de France 2024 general classification after stage one
1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, in 2:47:30
2. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, +4s
3. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +6s
4. Lotta Henttala (Fin) EF-Oatly-Cannondale, +10s
5. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
6. Daria Pikulik (Pol) Human Powered Health
7. Mylène de Zoete (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT
8. Kim Le Court (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal
9. Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
10. Blanka Vas (Hun) SD Worx-Protime, all at same time
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tour de France 2024 points classification after stage one
1. Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich PostNL, 50pts
2. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, 41pts
3. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, 30pts
4. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek, 20pts
5. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco, 20pts
Tour de France Femmes 2024 mountains classification after stage one
1. Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, 2pts
2. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco, 1pt
Tour de France Femmes 2024 youth classification after stage one
1. Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Mobility, in 2:47:34
2. Fem van Empel (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, +6s
3. Linda Riedmann (Deu) Visma-Lease a Bike
4. Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck
5. Ilse Pluimers (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal, all at same time
Tour de France Femmes 2024 teams classification after stage one
1. Ceratizit-WNT, in 8:23:00
2. EF-Oatly-Cannondale
3. Visma-Lease a Bike, all at same time
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Founded in 1891, Cycling Weekly and its team of expert journalists brings cyclists in-depth reviews, extensive coverage of both professional and domestic racing, as well as fitness advice and 'brew a cuppa and put your feet up' features. Cycling Weekly serves its audience across a range of platforms, from good old-fashioned print to online journalism, and video.
-
-
Inside Charlotte Kool's mystery health struggles: the yellow comes just two weeks after breakthrough relief
"I finally felt myself again, and I'm really happy the solution came in time," says the first yellow jersey wearer of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
'This is the best day of my life': Charlotte Kool powers to stage one of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and takes yellow
dsm-firmenich PostNL rider secures home victory after Lorena Wiebes has mechanical in final metres
By Adam Becket Published
-
'This is the best day of my life': Charlotte Kool powers to stage one of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and takes yellow
dsm-firmenich PostNL rider secures home victory after Lorena Wiebes has mechanical in final metres
By Adam Becket Published
-
Demi Vollering, Kasia Niewiadoma, Évita Muzic and more: 7 riders to watch at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
It's not just SD Worx-Protime to watch over eight stages next week, with the world's best riders on show
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2024 start list: Demi Vollering leads SD Worx-Protime
All the teams and riders for the third Tour de France Femmes
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
154 riders, 8 stages, €250,000, 1 yellow jersey: the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift by the numbers
8 stages in 3 countries,950 kilometres with13,566m of elevation,154 riders vying for €250,000 and one yellow jersey
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
How to watch the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
The summer of sports continues on August 12, with the biggest race on the women's calendar
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
From Low Countries to dizzy heights, the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift preview
Everything you need to know about the biggest race on the women's calendar
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to extend to nine stages in 2025
The fourth edition of the race will begin in Brittany
By Adam Becket Published
-
'We found out on social media' - British team Lifeplus-Wahoo on their Tour de France Femmes invite snub
There will be no British squads at the race for the first time in its history
By Tom Davidson Published