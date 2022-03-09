Wout van Aert puts in commanding performance to win stage four time trial at Paris-Nice as Jumbo-Visma take 1-2-3 again
Belgian now in race lead after reshuffle in the general classification
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) powered to victory in Montluçon, producing a commanding position in the time trial to take the lead in the general classification.
Jumbo-Visma once again dominated the podium, as the Belgian was followed by his teammates Primož Roglič and Rohan Dennis at the end of the 13.4km effort.
Van Aert averaged over 49km/h during his 16 minute, 20 second time, which saw him leapfrog Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) to take control of the yellow jersey.
Laporte remains in third on the general classification, while an impressive performance from Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) saw the Briton move up to fourth overall.
Other standout rides came from Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who hung onto his top-ten position, and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), with the GC rider looking to be back to his best.
Among those aiming for the overall who would be less impressed with their efforts were Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious), who lost 1:07 to Van Aert, and Quintana, who lost 1:17.
How it happened
The week's time trial came on stage four, and was set to shake up the top of a general classification that was populated by mostly punchy riders.
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana-Qazaqstan) was first out of the start house, but the first TT specialist to show his power was Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma), who averaged 48.924 km/h over the 13.4km course.
The two-time former world champion showed his skill in the testing course, which ramped up at the end with gradients of up to 15%. It is the second time trial of the year after he won the Australian national championships in January.
The first rider to come close to his time was Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), who finished 18 seconds behind at the end. Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) was next to tackle the Australian's benchmark, coming in just four seconds down at the finish.
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) was a surprise leader at the first checkpoint, as he beat Dennis' time by four seconds, however by the finish the British rider was five seconds behind, proving how difficult the second part of the course was.
At the finish Yates said that he was "pretty happy with that" and that it was the "best TT I've done in a while".
Many of the favourites were stacked towards the end of the day, with Olympic time trial champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) coming late on. At the first time check Roglič was just two seconds behind Dennis and Van Aert was two seconds ahead.
Meanwhile, starting at finishing last was yellow jersey Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), who had dropped a few seconds over the first 7km. However, given his teammate Dennis was in the hot seat and Roglič and Van Aert were performing so well, he was riding with little pressure.
Roglič briefly took the lead, going four seconds quicker than Dennis at the finish, before Van Aert stormed up the final climb, going another two seconds quicker.
Laporte could not hold onto the yellow jersey, losing 29 seconds by the finish, but only just finished outside the top ten on an excellent day for Jumbo-Visma.
The Dutch team have their second podium lockout of the week after they finished one-two-three on stage one on Sunday as well.
Results: Paris-Nice 2022, stage four (13.4km)
1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 16-20
2. Primož Roglič (Sln) Jumbo-Visma, at 2s
3. Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma, at 6s
4. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, at 10s
5. Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco, at 11s
6. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 14s
7. Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies, at 19s
8. Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-EasyPost, at 21s
9. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, at 25s
10. Dani Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 28s
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE Four
1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 11-51-05
2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 10s
3. Christophe Laporte (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, at 28s
4. Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco, at 49s
5. Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies, at 51s
6. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, at 53s
7. Dani Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1-06
8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-09
9. Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-EasyPost, at 1-13
10. Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM, at 1-19
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Council decision to close 'cycling utopia' Snake Pass branded 'ludicrous'
The A57 between Sheffield and Glossop was closed to motor traffic due to a landslide, but that has now been extended to cyclists and walkers
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Public prosecutor's office opens judicial investigation into Astana Qazaqstan's license holder
Abacanto SA has held the WorldTour team's license since 2010, but is being charged with violations of the Luxembourg criminal code
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mads Pedersen wins sprint in Dun-le-Palestel on stage three of Paris-Nice
Dane triumphs out of reduced bunch on uphill drag in final kilometre
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Fabio Jakobsen conquers crosswind chaos to win stage two of Paris-Nice
Christophe Laporte takes advantage of echelon action to hold onto yellow jersey
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Lennard Hofstede set to return to action with Jumbo-Visma after team withdrew him for refusing Covid-19 vaccine
The Dutch rider could make his return at Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne, five months after his last race
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Wout van Aert wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with stinging Bosberg attack
The Belgian champion wins his opening race of the 2022 season
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Wout van Aert: I 'paid the toll' of trying to peak for 'every big race' last season
Belgian star says he will be more selective in his targets in 2022, focusing on biggest races
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert claims Chris Froome's idea to ban time trial bikes is 'bulls***'
Froome suggested road bikes should be used in time trials to improve safety, but Van Aert has completely dismissed the idea
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Paris-Nice 2022 route unveiled: demanding and hilly course awaits riders
Full details of the updated 2022 Paris-Nice route have been published and it includes some appetising highlights.
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin confirms he will ride for the overall at a Grand Tour in 2022
The former time trial world champion hasn't had a serious go at a Grand Tour since the 2018 Tour de France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published