‘You see the impact it has wherever it goes’ - British WorldTour pros say the Tour de France in Britain will ‘inspire’ the next generation to take up cycling

Josh Tarling, Pfeiffer Georgi and Sean Flynn are all predict huge crowds on the roadside for the two Grands Départ

Stage one of the 2014 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

The return of the Tour de France Grand Départ to the UK, along with a first-ever British start for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, will help generate a "revival" of the domestic racing scene and "inspire" the next generation of British professional cyclists, according to a handful of British cycling stars.

It was announced yesterday evening that the two events will return to Britain in 2027 as part of a collaboration between British Cycling, UK Sport and the race organisers, the Amaury Sports Organisation [ASO]. It will be the first time that both events will start in the same country in the history of the two races. The men’s race will involve stages in Scotland, England and Wales while plans for the women’s race are still to be fleshed out.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest