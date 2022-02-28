Topeak JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage floor pump review
Tubeless tyre inflation made easy thanks to a clever chuck head that removes the valve core and puts it back in again
The Topeak JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage floor pump is a well designed and well made piece of kit. It handles workshop duties with ease. The chuck head and its ability to remove a valve core is a really interesting feature which works well. Overall it offers good value for money at just over £100.
The Topeak JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage floor pump works as a conventional track pump, taking inner tubed tyres from zero PSI all the way to 160PSI (as required) but will additionally deal with the extra complexities that a tubeless setup needs. Primarily this is the requirement to be able to dump a large volume of air into the tyre quickly to enable the tyre bead to seat against the rim and create a tight seal. Then the liquid sealant can do its job and close up small gaps to create an air tight seal and keep the tyre inflated correctly.
One of the main impediments to allowing the air mass quickly into the tyre is the valve core. The JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage deals with this issue by having a core removing tool cleverly placed in the chuck head. As long as the fitted valve stem (not including the valve core) measures at least 16mm then the core removing tool can extract the core, allowing the tyre bead to be seated. The tyre can then be pressurised to 30PSI - using the 'stage 1' setting' and the core refitted.
Next the switch can be flipped to stage 2, which will allow a higher pressure to be reached (30PSI-160PSI).
It's worth noting that this is for a Presta valve setup. The JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage will pump Schrader-valved tubes but the provided adapter will need to be used.
I found the pump to be very stable when pumping it one handed with my hand placed centrally over the handle. The baseplate is made from hardened steel and is very solid with just one foot placed upon it. This one hand and one foot technique is sometimes required when starting a tubeless inflation from scratch so that the other hand can be used to manipulate the tyre beads near to the valve hole at the same time as pumping. In normal use with both hands and feet on the pump it was really solid.
I compared the number of strokes to pump from zero to 90PSI between the Topeak JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage Track Pump and my own Topeak Ace DX that I’ve been using for three years. I used the same wheel, tyre and inner tube each time. The Tubi 2Stage took five strokes to reach 30PSI (using setting one) then a further 26 strokes to get to 90PSI (using setting two). The Ace DX took 12 strokes to get to 60PSI and an additional 10 strokes to reach 90PSI.
So the Tubi 2Stage is a little slower to gain higher pressures. However it can deal with tubeless much more effectively.
The pressure gauge is clearly marked and easy to read from a height. The adjustable ‘tell-tale’ was clear to see and adjust. It enabled the desired pressure to clearly flagged. I felt satisfied with the accuracy of the gauge as it matched a variety of other gauges that I had. However this was not a scientific test.
I liked the chuck head and found its Presta valve-only function more reliable than some dual-type chucks. It was a snug fit over the valve stem and with the addition of the Grip Lever tab allowed an easy two handed fitting and removal of the chuck head in a controlled manner. Sometimes other chucks can accelerate the hand, as they are removed, with a jolt which can push the hand into spokes or sharp bike parts. This can hurt! There is a Schrader to Presta adapter provided and this worked well on Schrader valved bikes.
The hose length is adequate at 75cm, however I'd like it to be longer and 100cm would be my preference. That said, the hose going over the handle then clipped is great as it allows ease of manoeuvring and carrying using the handle, without the pump extending.
Topeak JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage floor pump: value and conclusion
So, in conclusion, I felt that the Topeak JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage pump was well made and worked very nicely. If you want the tubeless features it is good value for money at £109.99. If you don't want that feature then maybe consider the Topeak JoeBlow Sport II track pump (£46.99) as a good and economical pump or the Topeak JoeBlow Ace DX (£136.99) for a high quality pump.
Specifications
- Weight 2.3kg
- Height 74cm
- Footprint 26cm x 18cm
- Max pressure 160psi / 11bar
- RRP £109.99
Over 40 years cycling in a variety of disciplines including road riding, commuting, a self-supported Land's End to John o' Groats trip, XC mountain biking and several Polaris Challenge two-day events. Adventure, escape and fun are the motivations for my riding. I also love bike and kit design and have fillet brazed a couple of framesets using Reynolds 853 steel tubing for myself. A very satisfying experience to ride your own bespoke bike!
