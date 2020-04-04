Score 10/10 Pros Well set out and easy to read screen

Can you remember a time before GPS and Smart connected cycle computers? These are all well and good if you have plenty of money to spend and have a hankering to collect and spread all of your ride data. What if you just want some simple device to just tell you how far you’ve ridden that day and how long you were out for? If this is you then you definitely want to be looking at the Cateye Quick.

Back in the day Cateye ruled the roost in cycle computers for being simple, reliable and packing in the functions. When I worked in a bikeshop I don’t think a day would go by without me fitting a few to people’s new or existing bikes. Like many cyclists, I have progressed on to bigger and more technologically advanced computers and so it was a breath of fresh air to test the Quick.

The first thing that strikes you is that this thing just looks cool. Its minimalist round body and seemingly integrated handlebar bracket remind me of a Moskito or Omata-style high-end computer. Even the function button is almost hidden in the design, it’s that neat. The contrast white digits on a black background look great but also give it excellent legibility when glancing down at your chosen data screen. Another neat feature of the design is the ability to unclip the head unit and take with you – handy if you lock your bike up and don’t want to get it stolen.

Setting up is as simple as a Cateye always has been. Two buttons on the back are used to either reset it or scroll through the data pages. To adjust the settings simply use the function button on the front to set your requirements. The only old-school feature is the need to program the Quick to a specified wheel diameter and tyre width – if you change tyre size you will need to change the specific code in order for the Quick to function accurately. With this in mind it’s probably not a good idea to throw away the accompanying instruction booklet with its all-important table of wheel/tyre codes. It does require a small sensor to be fitted behind the right hand fork leg and a magnet on the wheel spoke but again this is easy to fit.

When you start riding the Quick automatically wakes up and starts displaying data and recording your ride distance. You always have current speed at the top of the display and can then opt to view time of day, ride time, ride distance, average speed and odometer by clicking the function button to cycle through. As well as this information the Quick will also display a little up or down arrow on the left hand side to indicate if you are currently travelling above or below the average speed for the ride so far – handy if you want to keep the pace up or down.

When you finish your ride and want to reset the information on the screens (apart from the odometer) then press and hold the function button for two seconds. It’s really that simple to use.

I tested the Cateye Quick alongside a Garmin Edge 530 and was impressed with how it mirrored the more powerful unit in terms of speed and distance accuracy. Not bad for such a simple and relatively cheap unit. It’s also really easy to read at speed and the out-front position puts it neatly in the field of view. And as with all of Cateye’s simple computers the battery life is going to be measured in years rather than hours.

Verdict If you are looking for a neat and simple cycle computer and don't need connected features the Cateye Quick is accurate and reliable and best of all looks really cool.

Functions: Current speed, average speed, ride time, ride distance, odometer, pace indicator, time of day

