Score 8/10 Pros Comfort

Retention system Cons Sizing (we recommend sizing up)

Glasses port Price as reviewed: £100

Taking design cues from the top end MET Trenta, the latest helmet launched by MET – the MET Vinci MIPs – sits well below its older sibling, costing £100.

The Vinci’s design is clearly similar to the top end Trenta, albeit a bit more boxy. It has 16 vents, which helps keep the helmet’s heat down and I haven’t noticed any temperatre build up or discomfort. Much like the Trenta, the Vinci MIPs also has internal channels to help push air over the top of the head.

Two of the vents act as a glasses port, although they’re not as stable as if you had a dedicated, moulded glasses vent and I found it quite hard to find the right position for my specs.

As is common with MET’s helmets, the Vinci MIPs does come up quite small. I found that a size medium offered a better fit when I’m usually a size small in competitor helmets.

The helmet uses MET’s Safe-T Duo fit system, which offers four positions of vertical adjustment. Again, I had no discomfort or numbing on the back of my head or around my temples, even on longer rides or when wearing a hat.

If you did want to introduce some slack, the retention dial offers a good scale of adjustment, although not quite as minute as on the top end Trenta. It’s also possible to attach a light (sold separately) on the adjustment dial. I like having the extra protection and a light directly in a driver’s eye line. It’s as simple as compressing the light to turn it on and it has two modes: constant beam and flashing.

The addition of MIPs isn’t that unusual at the £100 price point, so it’s nice to see MET tick that box and offer a touch more protection should you have an off.

I’ve often rated MET helmets and the MET Vinci MIPs is no different, and is a great option at the £100 helmet bracket. It’s also available in five different colours should blue not be your first choice.

Verdict With a good fit and a decent retention system, the MET Vinci MIPs is a compelling option for £100.

Details

Size tested: Medium

Weight: 265g

