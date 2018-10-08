If you’re after a tee shirt to quietly show off your cycling credentials, US brand Endurance Conspiracy has a wide variety on offer, with a UK offshoot selling its designs over here.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, the spiritual home of US cycling, the brand is the brainchild of former triathlete, ex-US Army Special Forces soldier and self-taught artist, Tony DeBoom. According to DeBoom: “We design T Shirts for people who enjoy getting outside, who line up to do battle on the weekends, cyclists, runners, triathletes, adventurers, and everyone else in search of something that looks good and represents what they’re about.”

The brand’s range of designs includes some more general items. But it’s become increasingly cycling focussed, with the eleven new 2018 designs featuring everything from a Sunday in Hell to Seek and Enjoy, via a hirsute Peter Sagan with rainbow striped hair.

At £25 each the Endurance Conspiracy tee shirts are not cheap, but there’s a range of older designs from previous years discounted on the Endurance Conspiracy website too. There’s a smaller range of women’s cut tee shirts available as well as the men’s versions.

Endurance Conspiracy’s UK tee shirts are screen printing on responsibly sourced organic combed cotton. There’s a range of certifications to prove its sustainability credentials. The cotton has a very soft hand, so the tee shirts are comfortable to wear. They also wash well and are reasonably quick drying for a cotton item.

Endurance Conspiracy’s tee shirts come in sizes from Small to Extra Large, with sizing on the generous side. I found that there was plenty of room in a size small, although I’d normally expect to take a medium. Endurance Conspiracy in the UK offers free shipping on all UK orders.

Verdict Endurance Conspiracy’s tee shirts offer original designs and a comfortable fit in responsibly produced cotton. They do come up on the large size, so it’s worth sizing down for a good fit.