A brand that focuses on performance without the eye-watering price and also donates 10 per cent of its profits to World Bicycle Relief

Hommage Au Velo is a new British brand offering stylish cycling clothing that promises performance and comfort. It is a brand that also looks back at the cycling history books to celebrate racing and racers of the past and that is where this Hommage Au Velo Bourlon jersey takes its name from.

Albert Bourlon, on stage 14 of the Tour de France back in 1947, attacked from the start line and stayed away to win the stage. His solo victory lasted 253km and still remains the longest successful solo break in the Tour’s history. The Bourlon jersey pays homage to that victory and that record.

At £95 it isn’t an expensive jersey and hits the market mid-tier price wise, but it is the most expensive jersey on offer from Hommage Au Velo.

The jersey has warm summer rides in mind and has proved useful in the last few weeks in late May and early June which have brought just that – glorious 22-24°C and sunshine.

The main fabric is a quality Schoeller and is used throughout the jersey. It provides a good stretch and is relatively comfortable against the skin, although I always use a base layer until it gets well above 30°C.

To help battle the heat during the summer rides you get a more open weave mesh under the arms and a central channel down the back. These seem to have worked well on the summer rides I did.

Although the jersey doesn’t claim any aero figures the fabric is striated (striped), which follows fashion from other leading aero brands. Since the fit is racy it could offer a gain of sorts.

In terms of fit, the Hommage Au Velo Bourlon jersey does very well. As I say, it is on the racier side but it isn’t a ridiculous Italian fit size for those three per cent body fat types. So for someone like me who isn’t exactly at racing weight, my usual size small isn’t overstretched!

Elasticated arms fit and feel nice against the skin despite a folded seam inside at the back which I didn’t feel it on my rides. You’ll get a silicone band around the waist to help the jersey remain in place too.

Traditional three pockets feature at the rear with a zipped safety pocket as expected. These have a good amount of room and stay in place without any sag (even when stuffed) which is a very good point.

I’m not a fan of the low neck or ‘French’ style as Hommage Au Velo call it, but it works and suits the jersey. I’m not a fan of the shiny look either, but both of these are personal things.

The Bourlon jersey also uses a covered camlock YKK zip, which locks into place when fully zipped up but is super easy to unzip when needed – a nice sturdy touch.

Available in four colours and sizes XS to XXL the Hommage Au Velo Bourlon jersey is a good option that also has some nice charity work behind it.