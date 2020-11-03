Score 9/10 Pros Excellent beam pattern for road riding

Long run time

Simple bracket fits all bars Cons Too many modes

Side visibility could be better

Price as reviewed: £60.00

A brand that offers an almost bewildering array of light options, many of which sit within a pretty narrow power bracket, the Lezyne Micro Drive Pro 800XL looks to provide one of the best power to price ratios on the market.

The Lezyne Micro Drive Pro 800XL is a hefty unit but one that feels bombproof and quality. Constructed with an aluminium body to aid heat dissipation it features two LEDs situated side by side to provide a much wider throw of light.

Bike light mount

The 800XL has a non-removable rubber strap based mounting system that rotates to make it easier to fit and remove from the bar. An adapter is supplied to fit smaller diameter round bars but when removed I had no trouble fitting it to wider aero profile handlebars.

Best light for commuting?

Lezyne Micro Drive Pro 800XL functions are controlled using the top mounted illuminated button. A quick press will indicate battery life and a longer press turns the light on and off.

When on you can cycle through the modes or a five second press when the light is off activates the Overdrive mode which reduces the options to just two.

During use I found the multiple modes frustrating as it was too easy to forget which you were in and would need to click through multiple options before finding the one you actually wanted.

For me four solid light modes is just too many, which is why I tended to stick it in Overdrive mode and limit my options, making it way faster to find the ideal light beam for my commute.

The beam pattern is excellent with a bright central spot surrounded by a nice spread of diffused light. Even when angled to illuminate further down the road it provides plenty of coverage to allow you to read the road effectively and in flash mode will illuminate signs a significant distance away.

The slight green cast of the LEDs I found to be slightly easier on the eyes than the brighter white often used by brands such as Exposure.

Value

Run time was excellent for the power delivered and the ability to add a remote switch for an extra £14.99 will appeal to regular users. Side visibility is limited to a slight cut out in the LED housing which enables some light to be thrown sideways, but this could be a little better in my opinion.

Verdict Lezyne's Micro Drive Pro 800XL has proved to be a solid and reliable performer. The power and beam pattern allows it to provide adequate light to enable you to ride at a fairly decent rate without feeling like you're being held back. It's packed with good features and great build quality and the price is brilliant. It does have a few too many light modes though.

Details

Rated power: up to 800 lumens

Modes: Blast (400Lm), Enduro (250), Economy (150), Femto (15), Day flash (800), Flash (150), Pulse (150) and Overdrive (800)

Run time: 1h45 (Overdrive) up to 87 hrs in Femto mode

Charge time (0%-100%): Approximately 4hrs

Weight: 152 grams (including bracket)

Contact: www.upgradebikes.co.uk

