The Magicshine Eagle 600 is a great light that offers a high level of visibility. The unit uses two separate LED lights to offer both a spot focus and a wider flood option, which is superb for the price. The claimed max output is 600 lumens with a burn time of 1 hour 30 minutes.

The light has several interesting features. The handlebar mount swivels so that the beam can be aimed where you need it most and it has orange side lights which should help drivers see you when you are side on- good for commuting.

Using the one button control, on the top of the light, you can switch through the nine different modes to adjust the beam settings (full, dipped or flashing)- giving you great control on how you are seen and how you see the road ahead. A nice touch is the digital screen in front of the activation button that shows the percentage of battery life remaining- which should prevent you from any unforeseen misadventure.

This is a very competitively priced light, but the mount was a little fiddly (although once in place it held the light securely), it took a while to charge and the burn time could be longer.

Verdict For the price this is a very good light with some great features. However, the charge time could be shorter and the burn time a bit longer.