Dhb’s industrial strength overshoes are ready for whatever the weather throws at you

The dhb Extreme Weather Neoprene overshoes are designed to keep your feet comfortable in the most miserable winter riding conditions. And at £30 they’re good value too.

Made of 3.5mm thick neoprene, they are coated for waterproofness and, being so thick, provide plenty of warmth. The extra thickness does make them quite bulky though and I found that I was scuffing them on the cranks. They’re heavy too.

The upper of the dhb Extreme Weather Neoprene overshoes has just one seam, running up the middle of the front. That’s a good thing, as the fewer seams, the less chance of water finding its way in. And dhb flat stitches the seam and tapes it on the inside, so it’s properly waterproof.

The fairly simple construction does mean that the dhb Extreme Weather Neoprene overshoes are slightly tight across the front of the ankle though and you can feel this a little when pedalling.

The upper has a reversed zip at the very rear. This does a pretty good job of keeping water out, although it is in the line of road spray. The neoprene of the upper overlaps inside it though, to help keep your feet dry.

On each side of the zip are reflective bands and there’s a reflective dhb logo, so rearwards visibility is well catered for in the dhb Extreme Weather Neoprene overshoes. There’s a Velcro tab to stop the zip from undoing as you ride too.

The underside of the dhb Extreme Weather Neoprene overshoes is a tour de force. It’s an area where overshoes can quickly deteriorate as you walk in them, clip in and clip out.

But dhb has used Kevlar reinforced fabric – as used in bulletproof vests – at the toe, heel and midsole of the dhb Extreme Weather Neoprene overshoes. So they stand up well to wear, although the woven fabric does accumulate dirt.

The cleat and heel apertures and the midsole are double taped with wide, flat tape, also helping with durability. And there’s more taping on the inside of the seams to help keep the dhb Extreme Weather Neoprene overshoes waterproof.

But both the openings in the sole are quite large, so that you do get more water ingress through them than in some other overshoes. So despite the robustness of the uppers, I did find my feet getting damp from the inevitable wheelspray.

Verdict The dhb Extreme Weather Neoprene overshoes provide lots of warmth and water resistance in a bargain priced package. The base is well reinforced, so it puts up with walking and clipping in well. But the bulky uppers are a bit tight over the forefoot and I quickly scuffed them against the cranks.