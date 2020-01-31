Score 9/10 Pros Rapid and realistic resistance adjustment

Quiet

Very stable under effort

Can function without a power supply Cons Hard to transport Price as reviewed: £1,199

The Neo 2T is the long awaited sequel to the original Tacx Neo, possibly the longest serving stalwart of the smart trainer scene. Superficially it’s difficult to tell the Neo 2T apart from its older version, only a smart splash of Tacx blue across the underside signifying the revamp.

It’s inside where the updates are significant. Tacx has worked hard to make the Neo 2T more usable with a redesigned motor producing more power, equating to an improved ride. It’s also much quieter than the previous version owing to a redesign of the magnets. This has reduced both noise and vibration down significantly. Even under heavy sprint loads we barely managed to get the decibel reading to move over fifty dB, lower than a quiet conversation.

It still is one of the largest trainers with regards footprint but the ability to fold it neatly away still makes it suitable for those of us who can’t afford to have a dedicated training space at home. It’s also easy to fold and set up quickly but it, like some of the other trainers, lacks some form of carry/hand hold so manoeuvring it around can be a bit awkward. It has lost weight compared to the original but still weighs in at just over twenty one kilos.

That wide footprint does have an advantage in that the Neo 2T is incredibly stable during heavy training efforts. You really can put it to the max and it stays rock solid. Tacx has even built in some flex to the main drive unit, allowing it to follow natural cycling movements and this goes some way to keep it feeling planted no matter what.

Unlike other trainers the Neo 2T has the added advantage of being functional without a power supply. As it is effectively a dynamo, your own pedalling will power it, albeit with limited functionality. Giving it a much higher level of portability, something to consider if you regularly warm up on a trainer at races.

Power it up and the Neo 2T provides an incredibly smooth ride feel from the off. Obviously designed to be used in conjunction with either Tacx’s own or third party training software such as Zwift. As such it links seamlessly and quickly with your devices via Bluetooth or ANT+ without hassle. The rapidity and realism it adjusts resistance according to the training session or virtual ride you are partaking in is impressive. There is no lag with these changes and it accurately mirrors the information you are looking at on the screen.

I’ve barely scratched the surface as to what the Neo 2T is capable of; so copious are it’s attributes. Suffice to say it provides one of the most accurate and realistic rides of any indoor trainer I have used and in that respect is more than a match for any level of cyclist.

Verdict The Neo 2T is by far the most stable trainer we have tested despite it being lighter, thanks to its design and footprint. It’s also produces the least amount of noise and vibration, making it ideal for training without disturbing the rest of the household. Finally and most importantly, it provides the most accurate and realistic ride feel of almost any trainer we have tested, making it the most pleasurable trainer to spend time with.

Details

Max resistance: 2200 watts

Max gradient: 25%

Flywheel weight: Virtual

Unit weight: 21.5kg

Compatibility: Shimano/SRAM 10/11 speed (Campagnolo/Sram 12 speed with separate adapters)

Thru-axle: Adapters included

Contact: www.zyrofisher.co.uk

