Velocio Women's Foundation Jersey review

I really love Velocio as a brand. Its ethos is to build quality kit that lasts, and to encourage its customers to buy less in a bid to address the staggering truth behind fast fashion: for example, the fact that 80 percent of all clothing produced reportedly ends up in a landfill or is incinerated within three years.

Recycled materials cost 20-30 percent more, and the brand’s low waste processes mean that production just costs more, too. This results in higher prices, which Velocio itself notes is “a common point of contention with press reviews and customer reviews alike.” New for 2021, the Foundation jersey aims to address this.

The intention is very good, so, I really wanted to love the Foundation women's cycling jersey - however, a few performance losses along the way mean I can only really recommend it if you’re prepared to pay a higher price than you would elsewhere, in exchange for the knowledge that you’re buying from a company that prioritises sustainability.

Velocio Women's Foundation jersey uses basic hems at the arms and an elasticated gripper (Image credit: Future)

Velocio Foundation Jersey: construction

Straight out the packet, Velocio’s jersey feels extremely lightweight and soft. It’s made from 100 percent recycled polyester, which is evident in the lack of stretch. Comparatively, the Signature jersey uses 90 percent recycled polyester and 10 percent elastane, which is a more traditional mix for a cycling jersey. However, where the Foundation jersey costs £74/$99, the Signature comes in at £139/$179.

The fabric offers UPF 30+ sun protection, too.

The waist is fully elasticated, something that is usually replaced with a solid hem at the front on a jersey around this price. Similarly, at the arms, there’s no silicone or raw cut edge - instead, you’ve got a standard folded hem, a bit like you’d get on a t-shirt or really quite entry-level jersey.

There is a reflective tab at the collar, and three pockets that Velocio calls “generous” and “no sag.”

Sizes range from XXS to XXL, and that’s another big plus for Velocio - it places an emphasis on featuring women of all shapes and sizes within its marketing material. The size chart starts at 41kg/147cm and finishes at 109+ kg/183+ cm. I opted for the size small, with my 166cm/57kg metrics placing me pretty central in the range for this size.

Velocio Foundation Jersey: the ride

Velocio describes the polyester as ‘ultrafine gauge Italian milled recycled polyester’. It’s common to refer to how ‘soft’ a garment feels in reviews, and unfortunately, there’s no standardised and objective scale for this, but if there was I’d give Velocio’s garment top marks - it feels lovely on the skin, even after several washes.

This isn’t a close fitting garment, it’s not a jersey to wear if you’re seeking ‘aero gains’, the fit is relaxed, and this is made more noticeable by the elasticated hem all the way around the waist and simple cuffs. If you’re looking for a fit that won’t constrict or create any unwanted lumps/bumps, this is where it’s at.

Breathability is excellent, probably, in part due to a combination of zero fabric designed to add stretch, and the simple air circulation made possible by a loose fit.

Velocio Women's Foundation jersey, pockets containing a pump, multitool and phone (Image credit: Future)

So far, so good, if you’re seeking a jersey for a relaxed day on the bike. The stumbling block comes when considered alongside the fact that such days often require transportation of inner tubes, pumps, and tools. There are three generous pockets, and they will fit plenty of your 'stuff', but I found that they do sag. I've gone to put this jersey on for a few rides this summer, loaded up the pockets, and immediately swapped it for an alternative. Days I've worn it have been those where I've not needed to carry much.

This is a common complaint on entry-level jerseys, and it’s largely brought about because the fabric isn’t as close fit and a lower elastane content means the rear of the jersey hangs, instead of hugs.

If you’re popping this jersey on for a short evening spin, you may be able to fit all you need into a small saddlebag. Gravel riders might be using a handlebar bag or large saddlebag, in which case, this jersey might be perfect - in fact - I can see it being a go-to on a multi-day touring/bikepacking adventure. However, if you want to load up the pockets, it’s not a winner.

Velocio Foundation Jersey: value

This is the tricky section for Velocio. The brand doesn’t offer good value, but it also doesn’t pretend to: unless you consider a heavy emphasis on sustainability to be an added extra worth paying for. Elsewhere, you could get a jersey of this nature for half the price, but it might be more likely to join the 80 percent in landfill within three years.

RRP: £74/$99

Sizes: XXS-XXL

Colours: mint, coral, navy

Weight: 83g