The new DT Swiss PR 1400 DiCut OXIC is a new do-it-all wheel from the Swiss brand with matte-black stealth looks. Here is our review

The DT Swiss PR 1400 DiCut OXIC is a new performance wheelset from the Swiss brand featuring a textured ceramic coated brake track for improved stopping power in all conditions.

DT Swiss claims to have developed a new high-heat, high-pressure process of electrostatically applying the OXIC coating to its rims. This is a process claimed to result in far greater durability and a coating that will not flake off the rim.

Having used them for a month on salty, wet, wintery roads, there have been no signs of wear using the special pads provided. Although the braking surface did take some bedding in (~200km), once bedded in the braking was brilliant and I was pleasantly surprised to find there is no high-pitched banshee squeal, as found on some other special brake tracks.

The all-charcoal-black rims, spokes and hubs look really smart, especially when combined with tan-sidewalled tyres. If you are after a durable set of hoops that have the stealth look of carbon, these are a good option. The DT Swiss PR 1400 DiCut OXICs are built onto DT Swiss’s excellent DiCut 240 hubs, the same as those found on the RR21 DiCut wheels previously reviewed. These hubs are industry leading with regard to durability and ease of maintenance.

An interesting detail of the DT Swiss PR 1400 DiCut OXIC wheels is that they are homogeneous with regard to the components. The rims, hubs, bearings, spokes and nipples are all made by DT Swiss and this is not as common as you may think. Many wheel brands use different components from different brands and DT argues that by having components designed to all complement each other, the build and design can be optimised.

The wide-flange 240 hubs and excellent DT Aero Comp spokes result in a wheel that is noticeably stiff the first time you ride them, yet not at all harsh or rickety. Marks are also scored for being tubeless ready out the box. If you are not convinced by tubeless, I suggest watching the above video. With regard to fitting tyres, I found Schwalbe Ones seated easily with a track pump; Specialized tyres needed more persuasion. Having tested with other rims, I found that difficulty lay with the Specialized tyres and not the DT Swiss PR 1400 DiCut OXIC rims.

My only complaint is I would like the DT Swiss PR 1400 DiCut OXIC to be wider. Following the trend for wider rims and tyres, they measure 18mm internally. However I found my 25mm tyres mushroomed slightly when fitted. DT Swiss could have gone wider like Hed has with the rims on the Hed Ardennes Black, featured here.

Verdict Overall the DT Swiss PR 1400 DiCut OXiC are excellent do-it-all wheels built to last. The braking is good and the stealth look is great, but unless the all-black aesthetic is hugely important to you, I would also suggest the excellent DT Swiss RR21 DiCut at £650.