The Giant SLR 1 Disc wheels comes with big sections: at 65mm deep, they’ve got the proper go faster look.

That’s paired to a 19mm internal rim width, so the 25mm Giant Gavia AC 0 tyres which we’ve ridden with the Giant SLR 1 Disc wheelset have a wide stance and a fairly flat transition to the rim, a feature that’s also likely to make the wheels more aero.

With such a deep section, you’d expect the Giant SLR 1 Disc wheels to be a bit prone to crosswinds, but it’s nothing scary and didn’t significantly affect handling on exposed rides over the tops of the Chilterns.

The Giant SLR 1 Disc wheelset is tubeless ready and Giant supplies long tubeless valves and tape, so you’ve got all that you need to set up tubeless. That leads to a comfortable, fast, smooth ride even over poor surfaces, although you do get a bit of carbon clatter from the rims when it’s bumpy.

The rims of the Giant SLR 1 Disc wheelset are laced to Giant’s own hubs using Sapim Sprint aero spokes: in the front wheel seven radial on the right side and 14 two-crossed on the left side to even out forces from the disc brake rotor. The rear wheel is laced all two-crossed with 16 spokes on the drive side and eight on the side with the brake rotor, again to help even out forces.

It’s a clean, flashy look, although the internal spoke nipples mean that you need to strip the wheels down if you need to true them.

The Giant hubs are alloy and can be swapped between thru-axles and 100mm front, 130mm rear quick release, with Giant supplying the necessary adaptors and quick release skewers. But the rear hub is only Shimano compatible, so you can’t swap out for a Campagnolo or a SRAM XDR body (although the latter is due next year), the latter meaning that you can’t run SRAM’s latest 12-speed eTap AXS groupsets.

Giant claims market leading stiffness for the Giant SLR 1 Disc. I definitely felt that great power transfer when riding, with fast acceleration and eager climbing, without any lack of ride comfort. At 1878g for the wheelset, including tape and valves (which will contribute about 40g to the total), the weight is pretty good, although that’s around 100g higher than Giant’s quoted weight of 1775g. Along with such a deep section, it makes for a fast, engaging ride, pepping up the Vitus Zenium CR test bike no end.