My Crankbrothers Multi Tool M 19 is still going strong but if you need a new multitool its on offer

The best bike multi-tools are worth their weight in gold. While you hope you won’t need to use one during a ride, when called upon they have to be able to come to the rescue. Whether it’s splitting a chain or simply adjusting a loose top cap, you need a reliable tool to allow you to get riding again as quickly as possible.

I’ve tried plenty over the years and found many of them lacking. Some were uncomfortable in the hand, while others lacked the ability to reach all the bolts. Durability was often an issue, too. I stumbled across the Crank Brothers M19 years back and it's been like a trusted friend ever since.

It’s not the lightest but makes up for this with its general sturdiness, a far more relevant trait in a multitool if you ask me. Much of its inherent strength seems to come from just how well made it is. While it’s now a little rusty in places the hex and torx keys as well as the screwdriver heads still function brilliantly - I never fear rounding a head like I have done with some other multitools in the past.

The full list of keys and screwdrivers is as follows: Hex #2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8. Screwdrivers, Philips #1 & 2, flat #2, Torx T-10, T-26.

It's equipped with all the hex and torq keys you need, plus some screwdrivers, spoke keys and a really functional chain tool. The slimline profile is comfortable in the hand and makes it easy to stow away.

Perhaps the M19’s best attribute however is its shape. It’s an ergonomically efficient design, with the slim, flat profile fitting as nicely in the hand as it does in a jersey pocket or saddlebag. It makes it easy to grip when you need a little more torque, and I’ve never had any issues with it causing discomfort.

The addition of a chain tool only adds to the M19’s appeal. The early models didn’t feature this and it’s a great upgrade. It works without having to screw in a pin or use another tool to make it function. Simply flip it out and use it to break a chain just as you would any conventional chain tool.

That it’s still going strong after many years of use is testament to the durability I’d mentioned before and its practical design. For me it’s not been surpassed by newer tools and apart from it having a dedicated tubeless tire plugger it remains as relevant as ever.

So while you'll likely find cheaper multi-tools on sale, you probably won't find a better one than the Crankbrothers M19.