Unfortunately things started to go wrong for the Luxembourger after this season and a crash at the 2012 Critérium du Dauphiné ruled him out of that year's Tour de France.

A fairly lacklustre 2013 season peaked with 20th at the Tour, 41-46 behind winner Chris Froome.

A crash on stage three of the 2014 Tour between Cambridge and London forced him to abandon the race. This crash inflamed a long standing knee injury, which was the reason cited for him retirement in October 2014.

Moving into life after pro-cycling, Schleck has been working with his stepfather and has now opened a bike shop where he plans to work full time.

Andy Schleck's racing career will be best remembered for his battles with Alberto Contador.

The most notable of their head to heads came at the 2010 Tour de France where Contador took the top step in Paris, but it's Schleck's name that appears as the winner in the record books due to discrepancies on the Spaniard's part.

The following year Andy and brother Fränk finished second and third respectively to Cadel Evans, a win that would have been Andy's had his time trialling been anywhere near as good as his climbing.