Arkéa-Samsic
The signing of Warren Barguil for the 2018 season sealed the team's invite to the Tour once more – with Barguil having claimed the overall king of the mountains title and two stage wins in 2017 on his way to finishing 10th overall. The following two tours have shown mixed results, with another 10th place in the 2019 edition.
A revelation of late 2019 was the signing of Nairo Quintana. The Colombian hopes to reignite his grand tour form that has faded as of late, with his last podium being the Giro d'Italia in 2017.
France | Team website
Arkéa-Samsic, formerly known as Fortuneo-Samsic, are a UCI Professional Continental-level cycling team from the Brittany region of northern France.
The squad has its root in 2005, and has slowly grown into its current status as one of France's top domestic squads. The accolade has seen them gain a wildcard invite to the Tour de France since 2014.
Due to their strong ties with Brittany, the squad largely consists of French riders. The team may lack major results, but its riders make up for this by getting involved in escape groups and attacks.
Latest
UCI ‘firmly condemns racist attacks’ against Nacer Bouhanni
The UCI says it “firmly condemns the racist attacks” aimed at Nacer Bouhanni.
-
Nacer Bouhanni suffers racist abuse after sprint incident
Nacer Bouhanni has suffered awful racist abuse after the sprint incident involving Jake Stewart.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I admit my mistake to change course, but there is nothing intentional': Nacer Bouhanni apologises to Jake Stewart after irregular sprint
Nacer Bouhanni has apologised to British rider Jake Stewart after shoving him into the barriers at the Cholet-Pays de la Loire on Sunday (March 28).
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Nacer Bouhanni said he would have won Tour de la Provence sprint if he wasn't pushed into barriers by Ballerini
Nacer Bouhanni claims he would have won the final stage of the Tour de la Provence if it wasn't for Davide Ballerini forcing him towards the barriers
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Nairo Quintana’s team Arkéa-Samsic miss out on Giro d’Italia
Nairo Quintana’s team will have to redraw their 2021 schedule after being left out of this year’s Giro d’Italia.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'This will be my fifth WorldTour race - it’s crazy how things unfold’: Connor Swift reacts to riding his first Tour de France
Connor Swift has been chosen to race alongside yellow jersey contender Nairo Quintana for Arkea-Samsic in the 2020 Tour de France, which kicks off in Nice on Saturday (August 29).
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Connor Swift will make Tour de France debut in support of Nairo Quintana
Connor Swift has become the third confirmed Brit to ride the 2020 Tour de France, racing in support of Nairo Quintana.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Nairo Quintana will restart season at Mont Ventoux one–day race
Nairo Quintana will make his return to the peloton at the Mont Ventoux one-day race, his team have confirmed.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Former British champ Connor Swift extends contract with Arkéa-Samsic
Connor Swift will be spending another two seasons in the ProTeam ranks as he has extended his contract with Arkéa-Samsic.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Nairo Quintana says Tour de la Provence victory heralds a ‘new era’ for Arkéa-Samsic
Nairo Quintana has heralded a “new era” for Arkéa-Samsic as he has won his first stage race since 2017.
By Alex Ballinger •