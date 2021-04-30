The signing of Warren Barguil for the 2018 season sealed the team's invite to the Tour once more – with Barguil having claimed the overall king of the mountains title and two stage wins in 2017 on his way to finishing 10th overall. The following two tours have shown mixed results, with another 10th place in the 2019 edition.

A revelation of late 2019 was the signing of Nairo Quintana. The Colombian hopes to reignite his grand tour form that has faded as of late, with his last podium being the Giro d'Italia in 2017.

Arkéa-Samsic, formerly known as Fortuneo-Samsic, are a UCI Professional Continental-level cycling team from the Brittany region of northern France.

The squad has its root in 2005, and has slowly grown into its current status as one of France's top domestic squads. The accolade has seen them gain a wildcard invite to the Tour de France since 2014.

Due to their strong ties with Brittany, the squad largely consists of French riders. The team may lack major results, but its riders make up for this by getting involved in escape groups and attacks.