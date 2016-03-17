How to make a Team Sky rider’s breakfast (video)

If you’re trying to improve yourself as a rider, it can often be difficult to know whether you’re eating the right things to really get the best out of yourself.

And while every meal is important, getting your breakfast right ahead of your ride is pretty vital in making sure you maximise your potential out on the road.

Now we know you’re pushed for time (who isn’t these days?), but this pro breakfast from Team Sky chef James Forsyth couldn’t really be any easier, with absolutely no cooking involved. Here’s the ingredients you’ll need:

Dates

Carrots (grated)

Apples

Seeds

Nuts

Dried fruit

Oats

Orange juice

Milk (optional)

Follow the video along to see exactly how to put these all together, and remember, a lot of these ingredients are interchangeable to suit your tastes. Use apple juice instead of orange if you like, or ditch the dates if you’re not a fan.