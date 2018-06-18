Shimano groupsets hierarchy: weights, RRPs and reviews

We compare the groupsets so you know what top dollar gets you and where you can make compromises

A bike’s groupset comprises of the components involved in changing gear, braking, and keeping the wheels turning via the drivetrain: the shifters, brake levers, brake calipers, derailleurs, chain and cassette.

The high majority of built road bikes come with a primarily Shimano groupset, though you’ll sometimes find they include some components from other brands to keep costs down – such as TRP brakes or FSA chainsets.

The Japanese brand offers a wide range of groupsets – starting with Claris and Sora, which you’ll find on entry level road bikes. Tiagra is the next step up, followed by Shimano 105 which is typically specced on bikes costing upwards of £1000.

Shimano 105 is considered Shimano’s first performance groupset, and for many people it is the best option in combining, performance, value and longevity. Ultegra is next and is very similar to Dura-Ace in terms of performance, though Dura-Ace is lighter – you’ll find Ultegra on bikes from around £1500.

Shimano currently produces Ultegra and Dura-Ace in electronic versions, denoted by Di2, and newer Dura-Ace, Ultegra and 105 models now come with disc brakes.

Below you’ll find the estimated weights, RRPs and links to reviews of each groupset.

* Weights will always be estimates, as they’ll vary depending upon chainring size, crank length, cassettes used and some official weights do not include components such as cables and mineral oil/hoses for disc brakes.

** RRPs are based upon Shimano’s official retail price of components added together. Retailers create their own RRPs, based upon the cost of individual components, so listed prices will vary.

Shimano Dura Ace – R9100 series

The newest version of Shimano’s top end groupset is the Dura Ace R9100 series.

Shimano works on four year product cycles, and the R9100 series comes with a reinvented aesthetic which features sharper edges and an asymmetic crank arm that is designed to lower the weight and offer better shifting.

>>> Read more: Shimano Dura Ace R9100 vs Ultegra R8000

The rear mech can now cater for cassettes up to 30T, and we even went to 32T (though this isn’t covered under warranty as it’s not officially recommended).

The mech in question now takes notes from the MTB specific XTR version, with a lower profile that is better protected. The front dérailleur has been reinvented, with a more compact offering that can allow for better tyre clearance.

It’s worth noting that the spacing on the R9100 chainrings has been adjusted – so combining new components with old Dura-Ace mechs is not advised.

The Di2 version (R9150) offers ‘synchronised shifting’ which puts an end to cross-chaining as it controls both levers, though you can turn it off in the settings if you don’t want the groupset to take over.

Disc brake models (R9120, mechanical disc and R9170, di2 disc) have Dura-Ace hydraulics, which use ‘Freeza brake calipers’ to cut down on heat build up.

Upgrades from Shimano Ultegra include lighter shifters, greater heat dissipation on disc brake rotors, and a carbon rear dérailleur cage.

Shimano now offers its own Dura Ace power meter, too.

Shimano Ultegra – R8000 series

Shimano Ultegra is consistently considered to be the thrifty racer’s choice, carrying much of the performance of Dura Ace, with a reduced price tag.

However, a few of the changes made with the newest creation also make Ultegra a better choice for those looking to tackle gravel and mixed terrain.

>>> Read more: Shimano Ultegra R8000 vs 6800

The newest Shimano Ultegra family – R8000 – mimics the updated aesthetic seen across it’s more expensive sibling, but aside from looks, other changes include the capacity to suit an 11-34 cassette and brake calipers comfortable with 28c tyres.

The hoods have been slimmed down, and now have a grippy pattern (like Dura Ace), and the dérailleurs have received a similar treatment to new Dura Ace, promising smoother gear changes.

The overall weight has actually increased slightly on the outgoing Ultegra 6800, but Shimano promises better shifting and stiffness.

Disc brake iterations – R8020 (mechanical) and R8070 (di2) – use Ice technologies Freeza properties to reduce heat build up and the shifters are slimmer than former models.

Shimano 105 – R7000 series

The entry level performance groupset was the last to get an update, but as you’d expect with trickle down technology, Shimano 105 R7000 has received a couple of the luxuries afforded to newer Ultegra.

>>> Read more: Shimano R7000 vs R5800 in detail

You get the stubby cranks seen in new Dura Ace and Ultegra, and there’s three different crankset options (54-39, 52-36 or 50-34 ) to be paired with 11-30 or 11-34 cassettes.

The inner ring has been repositioned, so cross-chaining becomes less noticeable, and the shifter hood has gone on a diet. There’s now dedicated 105 R7000 hydraulic disc brakes, which are identical to Ultegra’s R8020 versions.