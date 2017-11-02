Should dopers be banned from winning prize money and standing on podiums for rest of their careers?

Punishments should continue after dopers' bans expire, says Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations

Dopers returning from bans should be excluded from appearing on podiums, winning prize money, and holding world records, according to a proposal discussed by the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO).

Discussed at iNADO’s Athlete and Leader Symposium in Switzerland, which included 20 elite athletes and representatives from 37 national anti-doping organisations, proposal suggested that former dopers must face the consequences of their actions even their doping bans had expired.

“It is the loss of medals, and the honour of being on the podium, that hurts most when doping robs clean athletes. Sport must make this right as best it can, for example through appropriate new medal ceremonies,” iNADO said in a press release.

“The personal violation, the financial losses, the loss of faith in sport organisations, and the loss of faith in sport as a power for the good, are also heart-breaking effects of doping on clean athletes.

“Perhaps dopers who are eligible to return to competition should never again be permitted to stand on the podium, to receive prize money or to hold national or world records.”

The group also said that former dopers had a role to play in the anti-doping effort, but said that they needed to show genuine remorse for their action.

“Former dopers do have a role in anti-doping. They can be powerful educators, and can provide important intelligence about doping,” the group continued.

“But they must be genuinely remorseful including apologising publicly for the hurt they have caused to clean athletes and to their sports.

“They should not get reduced sanctions for their contributions to anti-doping but should do so for their own rehabilitation and because it is the moral and ethical thing to do.”

iNADO is the international member body for national anti-doping bodies, such as UK Anti-Doping, saying that it “promotes best anti-doping practices” and provides member bodies with a collective international voice.