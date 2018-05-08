Marcin Bialoblocki smashes his own 25-mile time trial record

Polish rider Marcin Bialoblocki takes a minute off the previous record, clocking 42 minutes and 58 seconds in Wales

Marcin Bialoblocki slashed more than a minute from his own national 25-mile time trial record on Sunday, May 6 — and then declared he thinks he can lower the record even further.

The 34-year-old Polish rider, who also holds the 10-mile time trial competition record, clocked 42 minutes and 58 seconds with an average speed of 34.9mph (56.16kmh) down the notoriously fast A465 dual carriageway to win the Welsh 25-Mile Championships near Rhigos.

Bialoblocki held the previous record of 44-04 set in 2016 in East Yorkshire, when he bettered Alex Dowsett‘s 2014 mark of 17-20.

Bialoblocki went faster last year on the A465, recording exactly 43 minutes before being disqualified for breaching Cycling Time Trial rules by riding in the middle of the dual carriageway road.

“It was my plan to get back my record from last year as I think it was not fair that I was disqualified, so I was going for it,” said Bialoblocki.

“In perfect conditions I can go quicker, and also if I get more luck as I got caught up at a roundabout. Maybe a 42-30 or a 42-minute ride is possible.”

Bialoblocki will return to road racing action this weekend in the Lincoln Grand Prix before another assault on the 25-mile competition record on the same course.

In the same event, rising talent Zach Bridges (Ribble Pro Cycling) became the first junior to go under 48 minutes for the distance. He set a new competition record of 47-27 in the same event, some 34 seconds faster than the previous mark.

Bialoblocki currently rides for the Steele Davis Via Roma team, and has previously ridden for British squads Motorpoint, UK Youth, Velosure and One Pro Cycling.

He signed for Polish team CCC Sprandi Polkowice for the 2017 season, and rode in the Giro d’Italia and Tour of Britain.

In addition to Bialoblocki and Dowsett, the British 25-mile time trial competition record has been previously held by Matt Bottrill, Michael Hutchinson, Chris Boardman and Alf Engers among many other leading riders against the clock. Engers was the first to break through the 50-minute barrier, setting a record of 49-24 in 1978.