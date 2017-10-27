18 best front and rear road bike lights reviewed

Your essential guide to what to look for when buying bike lights

It’s important to have quality bike lights fitted if you intend on cycling after dark. It’s a legal requirement to have a white light at the front and a red and the rear, and it’s dangerous to ride without them.

Most cyclists will regularly ride after dark in the autumn and winter months, making bike lights an essential piece of kit – but it’s also considered a sensible idea to use a beam in the day time too, to aid visibility.

Bright sunshine can be cited by motorists as a reason for not spotting a more vulnerable road user, a factor that can be negated by a set of bike lights switched on during the day to show where the rider is against the bright backdrop.

We’ve got more on everything you need to know when choosing a bike light below, but first here are some of our recommendations…

Our pick of the best front bike lights

Front lights are classified as ‘seeing’ lights or ‘be seen’ lights.

Seeing lights highlight the road in front of you, and are designed for cyclists who want to ride unlit roads. Brightness of bike lights is measured in lumens, and you’ll need anything from 700 lumens, though 1000+ lets you ride closer to your summer speed as such a beam gives you more foresight.

Be seen lights mark you out on the road and are designed for use on lit roads. In this case, 100 lumens is a good starting point – but 300+ will let you see more of the road ahead.

Front lights directly compared:

Light Weight Lumens Modes Run time Price Am-Tech Cree LED front light 102 g 180 3 AAA battery £18.20 Blaze Laserlight 215g 300 3 2-29 £125 Bontrager ION 350 R bike light 78g 350 5 1.5-9 £44.99 Exposure Switch 77g 375 3 2-24 £79.96 NiteRider Lumina Micro 450 148g 450 5 1:30-14 £64.99 Lezyne Lite Drive 700XL 140g 700 8 1:30-76 £56.99 Guee Sol Plus 700 181g 700 5 2:45-13:30 £59.99 Bontrager Ion 700 118 700 5 1.5-40 £109.99 Cateye Volt 800 135g 800 5 2-80 £89.99 Gemini Xera LED 950 99g 950 4 1.5-5.5 £94.99 Lezyne Super Drive 1250XXL 237g 1200 6 1.5-30 £99.99 Cateye Volt 1200 230g 1200 5 5-17.5 £149.99 Exposure Toro MK8 236g 1800+ 10 2-36 £274.95

Am-Tech Cree LED front light – £18.20

The light itself is fairly impressive, especially when you consider its price-tag. It’s not really bright enough for country lanes though, so one for sticking to street lit roads.

Bontrager ION 350 R – £44.99

A 350 lumen light which happily ticks off the ‘be seen’ category, with five different modes available depending upon how much light you need. Made from plastic as opposed to the aluminium on offer at higher price points, it is lighter than most, and is USB rechargeable with an easy to fit elasticated mount.

Lezyne Lite Drive 700XL bike light – £56.99

At 700 lumens, this option is just bright enough for unlit roads, and a great option for commutes on mainly lit roads with modes as low as 15 lumens offering a 76 hour battery life whilst the full whack gives you 1.5 hours. The body twists 360 degrees on the mount so you can point it any direction and the stretchy band mount should fit most, if not all, handlebars.

Exposure Switch front light – £78.70

The Exposure Switch is the brand’s dedicated commuter light providing all the illumination you need to see and be seen while in an urban environment.

Cateye Volt 800 front light – £99.99

Thanks to the high intensity 800 lumen output, this offering from Cateye is a good option for riding on those unlit country roads.

Blaze laserlight – £125

A clever creation that launched via Kickstarter in 2012, designed by Emily Brooke. The laserlight has two functions: firstly, to provide a front light with 300 lumens. Secondly: to give warning of a coming cyclist by displaying the image of a bike on the road, helping to limit instances of side on collisions at junctions.

Guee Sol 700 Plus front light – £55

This compact, but heavy, front light from Guee does a quality job at lighting the road ahead.

Lezyne Super Drive 1250XXL front light – £99.99

Building on the success of the Lezyne Super Drive 1200XXL, this iteration offers an immense beam and spread making it a top choice for those who want to feel confident riding at night.

Bontrager Ion 700 front light – £109.99

The Bontrager Ion 700 RT is a neat front light with its slim design but boasts a powerful 700 lumen light too.

Gemini Xera LED 950 – £99.99

The latest offering from Gemini after their Xera 850 release a few years back. The light follows the fundamental design of looking like a torch making it just as useful off the bike as well as on it.

Cateye Volt 1200 front bike light – £149.99

It might not look pretty, but the Cateye Volt 1200 is incredibly effective, pumping out 1200 lumens that is enough to light up the darkest of country lanes. If you’re riding in town then there are a number of other less powerful modes to choose from, each with a pretty good battery life.

Hope R4 LED front bike light – £195

Some might be put off by the external battery pack, but they should be won over by the astonishing brightness of this Hope light. Even good enough for a bit of off-roading if the mood takes you, the battery life is also excellent, giving 2.5 hours burn time even on the highest setting.

Exposure Toro MK8 front bike light – £274.95

Technically designed for mountain biking, the Exposure Toro is an exceptionally bright front light that won’t leave you in any doubt where the road is going if you’re exploring some new lanes after dark. It will pump out as many as 26400 lumens at its centre, while there is also a display on the back that shows battery life.

Our pick of the best rear bike lights

Lezyne Laser Drive rear light – £57.99

At over £50, this is quite a pricey option – but it’s got a unique party trick. The 250 lumen rear bike light also incorporates laser beams which can be displayed wither side of the cyclist. This is designed to reduce the number of close passes cyclists experience, and cut down on SMIDSY moments. The mount is compatible with both round and aero seat posts, too.

Knog Blinder R70 rear bike light – £48.99

There’s nothing complicated about this Knog rear light, but it ticks all the boxes we look for when testing rear lights. It’s nice and bright, has multiple modes, a good battery life, is USB rechargeable, and will even fit the aero seatposts of the most aero of aero test bikes. Absolutely faultless.

Bontrager Flare R rear bike light – £44.99

When Bontrager launched this light it intended for it to be used in the day, but thankfully it works just as well after dark too. The 65 lumen output is spot on for a rear light, and the 23 hour battery life (in the night-time flashing mode) should be enough for a couple of weeks worth of commutes.

Exposure TraceR rear bike light – £49.95

At £49.95 there are certainly cheaper rear lights on the market, but there aren’t too many better. Despite its dimunitive size the TraceR can still pump out 75 lumens, which is more than enough for a rear light, and the tool-free mount is ingenious.

Cycliq Fly6 rear camera bike light – £99.99

Read more: Cycliq Fly6 review

Finally something a little bit different, not only is the Cycliq Fly6 a 30 lumen rear light, but it is also a camera capable of shooting HD footage of what’s going on behind you. A useful feature is that if the built-in accelerometer detects that you’ve been in an accident it will automatically keep the footage, providing you with evidence to give to the authorities.

Front bike lights: what do you need to consider?

We’ll look at specialist lighting options in a moment, but for now, let’s assume you’re a road rider or commuter who wants to see and been seen when the sun sets. What do you need to consider when buying your lights?

>>> Cycling Weekly’s buyer’s guides: find the best kit for you

Most modern cycle lights use LEDs rather than old-school bulbs, and such has been the advancement of technology, these can be blindingly bright.

Of course light power is an important part of your buying criteria, but don’t let that be the be-all and end-all. Beam shape and the effect of the light lens can make a huge difference — we’ve seen lights of supposedly lesser power trump rivals when it comes to real-world performance.

>>> Buyer’s guide to the best winter cycling clothing (video)

All these factors are of most importance if you’ll be using your front lamp to actually light your way. But bike lights perform another function: to warn other road users of your presence.

If you’ll be riding on lit roads, you may find the need for an ultra-bright constant beam is unnecessary and a flash function at the front is perfectly adequate.

Bike lights and the law

New bikes are sold with reflectors and many people dress in high visibility clothing, which are good additions but in no way make up for a bike with no lights. Bicycle mounted illumination is essential for safety and to keep you on the right side of the law. A decent set of bike lights can be the difference between riding home safely or not getting there at all.

>>> Cyclists’ guide to high visibility clothing and accessories

The law regarding bike lights is governed by the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations, first published in 1989 but amended six times since, which says that as well as your pedal reflectors and rear reflectors (the side and front reflectors aren’t actually a legal necessity) night-riders will also need lights front and back.

The lights have to be mounted on the bike centrally or to the offside, positioned up to 1.5m from the ground, and conform to British Safety or EC standards.

>>> Winter cycling survival guide: 10 tips to keep you riding

Both front or rear lights can be flashers, but if so they must emit at least four candela. “But bike lights tend to be rated in lumens or Watts, what’s a candela?,” we hear you cry.

It’s not a particularly easy subject to explain, and they’re not directly convertible units. But simply put: as long as you buy decent quality bike lights, fit them properly, and remember to switch them on, the law shouldn’t be a problem.

Lumens and power

Lumens are used by the bike industry to measure the power of a light: a lumen is a unit of visible light. Since modern LEDs require far less energy, expressing their power in watts – which tells you how much energy they consume rather than how much light they produce – is redundant. For comparison’s sake, a 100W incandescent bulb emits 1600 lumens.

The more you pay, the more lumens you get, but lumens burn up charge, meaning that if you want to run a high-lumen light for a long period of time it will need a big battery.

For road riding on unlit country lanes, you need a ‘seeing’ light. This needs to be at least 700 lumens, though to ride fast like you would in the summer then 1000+ lumens is a safer bet as you’ll have longer to anticipate obstacles like pot holes.

To be seen when riding on lit roads, 100 lumens is a good benchmark, but 300+ will show you a little more of what’s going on at ground level ahead of you. At the rear, anything from 20 to 100 lumens is plenty.

Battery life and charging

For your rear light, the flash function is ideal. But if you’re a cycle commuter, with both front and rear lights also consider how effective the lamp is in terms of side lighting, as this will make you more visible from more angles and help avoid the “sorry mate, I didn’t see you” excuse from a turning or emerging vehicle.

It’s still generally a case of the brighter the better, but you also need to consider other qualities that will make your life easier. Look to see how many flash settings the light has; what the run times will be on a single charge or one set of batteries; and see if it has a rechargeable power source.

In this case, check if it needs its own special charger or if it can be recharged via USB, which aids convenience immensely. Some lights even have a helpful gauge showing how much power they have left.

>> Winter road bike tyres

Bike light mounts

The last consideration is mounting. Smaller bike lights may be simply mounted using a rubber or silicon strap, whereas big lamps — especially front lights — may require a proper bracket. Truly powerful front lights may even feature an external battery pack that will also need to be accommodated on the bike.

In any case, if you’re planning to leave your bike parked up in public for any length of time, make sure your lamps can be easily removed.

Rear bike lights: what do you need to consider?

Thought the amount of power you’ll need for your front light will vary depending upon where you’re riding, no cyclist should be without an adequate rear bike light. Rear bike lights will usually omit around 30 lumens or more, and generally have several modes: steady light, flashing, or a combination between the two. All options are safe and legal, but a flashing mode will usually help to save battery life.

There’s particular argument for using a rear bike light even in the day time, because it will help drivers pick you out from behind. It’s also a sensible idea to double up on rear lights. Though it’s unlikely, you won’t be quite so aware if your rear bike light fails as you would be in the case of a front beam, so having a back-up fitted can provide extra security and peace of mind.

Back-up bike lights, helmet mounted bike lights and extra brightness

The typical cycle commuter on urban streets will only need a relatively simple set of front and rear lights. There’s still every reason to buy the best you can afford, and even double up with an extra set of cheap emergency-only flashers front and back. But if you’ll be riding off road or on unlit country lanes, you really do need to go for the bigger, more powerful lamps with wider beams.

>>> Best front bike lights for under £100

To augment their bike-mounted lamps, many riders also opt for helmet-mounted lights. These can be very effective and have the added benefit of directing the light wherever you are looking. However, these should be in addition to those on the bike, and not your only source of illumination.

>>> The best winter cycling jackets

Another sensible option is the dynamo light. This uses a compatible hub or wheel-rubbing bottle dynamo to convert your forward motion into electricity which then powers the light — so no need for batteries. Bottle dynamos can be disengaged in daylight hours so they don’t drag unnecessarily, and at night-time it means you’ll never need to worry about run times or recharging again.

Super safe accessories

Night riding isn’t just about illumination. In recent years a whole industry of associated safety accessories has come about.

For example, the Blaze laser light combines a high-powered rechargeable front lamp with a warning image of a cyclist projected by a built-in laser onto the road ahead of you. Similarly, the Xfire Bikelane looks just like a typical LED rear light, but it uses lasers to project virtual bike lane markings either side of you.

There are some smart options out there designed to improve your safety. For example, See.Sense lights are clever front and rear lamps that use inbuilt sensor technology to flash brighter and faster when cyclists are in potentially dangerous scenarios.

There are more innovative products appearing all the time, so do enjoy exploring the world of cycle lighting. Just remember, the basic rules haven’t changed: be safe, be seen.