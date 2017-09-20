Team Sky riders receive stunning custom Pinarello’s ahead of the Worlds road race

Both Michal Kwiatkowski and Gianni Moscon have revealed custom painted Pinarello F10s ahead of Sunday's road race World Championships

A couple of stunning custom Pinarello F10s have broken cover on Instagram ahead of Sunday’s World Championships road race.

Michal Kwiatkowski was the first Team Sky rider to reveal a custom painted F10. The bike is of course done up in the Polish national colours, predominantly glossy red paint paired with white on the inside of the forks and for the writing.

D-Day is coming 🇵🇱🌈👌 @pinarello_official @rideshimano @bergen2017 #kwiato #allezKwiato #Polska A post shared by Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Kwiatkowski captioned the bike with “D-Day is coming” followed by the Polish national flag.

The second Team Sky rider to reveal a custom ride was Gianni Moscon, who’s F10 is decked out in a light blue paint job, representing his Italian national colours.

The writing is splashed on the frame in an awesome iridescent silver.

New machine is ready 🌈 A post shared by Gianni Moscon (@giannimoscon) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Moscon caption his photo “new machine is ready” followed by the rainbow emoji.

This season Kwiatkowski has been in formidable form, winning San Sebastian, Milan San Remo and Strade Bianchie earlier this year.

His successes are represented to his elevation to the top-five in the WorldTour rankings behind Greg Van Avaermart.

We’re anticipating more custom paint jobs in the next few days so be sure to keep your eyes peeled!